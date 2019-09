This Is The 2018 Way To Do Go-Go Boots

From the original mid-calf , white boot to knee-high styles in a range of colors to western-style takes, basically every pair of boots we're dying to get our hands on this season (from brands like Aquazzura and Maryam Nassir Zadeh) fall into the go-go category. So while Fashion Month may have pegged spring 2019 as "the return of the 2000s", for now, we're fully on-board with living in a very mod, very '60s-inspired world — at least when it comes to our footwear.