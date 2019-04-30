Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Boots
Fashion
“Wrangler On My Booty” Takes On A New Meaning
by
Channing Hargrove
More from Boots
Fashion
Hey Kanye West, What Are Those On Your Feet?
Channing Hargrove
Apr 30, 2019
Fashion
These Boots Are Made For Walking...No, Really
Rebekkah Easley
Apr 4, 2019
Fashion
Save These 5 Outfits For A Rainy Day
Michelle Li
Mar 21, 2019
Shopping
The Best Shoes For Every Music Festival Scenario
It’s that time of year, friends — the Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival is soon to descend on Indio, CA for a two-weekend-long orgy of music,
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
A Week Of Wearing Hiking Boots For Non-Hiking Purposes
In elementary school, my best friend Sean had a uniform: those iguana tees that donated a portion of the proceeds to WWF, cargo shorts, and intense hiking
by
Michelle Li
Shopping
Your One-Stop Shop For Sturdy, Stylish Workwear Is (Surprise!) Am...
When you think of reliability, Amazon is probably one of the first things that come to mind. We browse the online retailer when we need a low-fuss,
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
Jetting Off For The Long Weekend? These Are The Shoes You Should ...
While we might still be caught up in ensuring that Valentine's Day goes off without a hitch, by the time your head hits the pillow tomorrow night, it'll
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
The Search Is Over. Sorel Has Every Boot You Need This Winter.
Searching for the right pair of boots can be stressful, especially if you don't know where to begin. Too many options can leave you with that all too
by
Rebekkah Easley
Fashion
Chunky Boots Are Here & They're Bigger Than Ever Before
Fact: there's an inverse relationship between sandals and boots. In other words, as sandals get daintier, with straps so thin they could snap at any
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Everlane Just Launched Their First Ever Rain Boots & All We Can S...
For anyone who's lived in a soggy climate — a.k.a. everyone outside of California — you know just how exciting it is to finally find a pair of rain
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Here It Is: Your Mega-Guide To R29's Best Boots
At Refinery29, we love boots. No matter if it's winter, spring, summer, or fall, our editors can be spotted stomping around in heeled boots, flat boots,
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Take A Walk On The Wild Side In These 15 Croc-Effect Boots
It's not exactly breaking news to say that animal print made one hell of a comeback last year. Where we once sent anything remotely resembling leopard
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Ease Into The Leopard Print Trend With These 16 Pairs Of Boots
Animal print has seen a tumultuous past. One season finds animal print rising to runway-approved heights and the next, it’s something you exclusively
by
Michelle Li
Shopping
12 Ways Fashion People Are Wearing Pants Tucked Into Boots
For those of us in cooler climates, exposed ankles in the early months of the year are simply not an option. If you’re missing the days of wearing
by
Austen Tosone
Shopping
29 Pairs Of Boots You Won't Believe Are On Sale
The best things in life might be free but the second best are on sale. Black Friday may be a distant memory but just because it's long gone doesn't mean
by
Rebekkah Easley
Fashion
Melania Trump Wore Appropriate Shoes For Once — & People Are Upset
Whether or not Melania Trump is trolling her husband (or us) when she gets dressed is up for debate, but one thing is certain: whatever FLOTUS wears gets
by
Channing Hargrove
Shopping
23 Black Hiking Boots For All Your Winter Needs
We have entered the season of cold weather scenarios when sturdy footwear is key. Luckily, there are no shortage of options. But, there's one boot like no
by
Rebekkah Easley
Fashion
Why Snakeskin Should Be Your New Favorite Neutral
As with anything when it comes to Rihanna, Bad Gal RiRi does it, and we want to, too. When the singer-cum-mogul was spotted wearing head-to-toe snakeskin
by
Channing Hargrove
Shopping
The Advent Calendar Of Shoe Deals Is Here, And It's Good
When December rolls around, it's hard to keep up with all the online deals. Not to mention that it's also impossible to keep track if you're really
by
Bianca Nieves
Fashion
Not Done Shopping? Here Are 17 Pairs Of Boots You Should Buy At Zara
This past weekend's sales were fun and all, but now what? In this post-Black Friday world, we're all in need of something new to get excited about. So in
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
These Are The Most Comfortable Boots Of 2018 According To Die-Har...
Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star &
by
Marissa Rosenblum
Fashion
Every Boot You've Been Looking For Is On SALE At & Other Sto...
There's nothing better than finding a true one-stop-shop — especially one that won't break the bank. Why do you think we love Target so much? Or Zara?
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
How To Handle The Snow While Still Looking Chic
There are two very different types of cold weather. The first is the type where you're forced to dress practically, but you can still get away with
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Some Of This Year's Best Boots Don't Require A Heel
While you were dusting off your black ankle booties, you were also sleeping on the true trend of fall: chunky and flat military-inspired boots. In
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
15 Square-Toe Boots To Add To Your Closet This Winter
When Raf Simons rebranded Calvin Klein Collection to Calvin Klein 205W39NYC, there was a noticeable shift, both in the mindset of the line as well as in
by
Austen Tosone
Dedicated Feature
Fall's 4 Biggest Boot Trends — & How To Style Them
We rarely meet a pair of boots we don't immediately fall in love with. From black leather zip-ups that slide over skinny jeans to suede, knee-high styles
by
Jennifer Mulrow
Fashion
The 10 Shoe Trends We're Most Excited About This Fall
Is it just us, or have shoe trends hit a wall over the last couple of seasons? Dad sneakers, kitten heels, chelsea boots. That's not to say we don't love
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Meet Autumn's Best Accessories, From Faux Croc To Hiking Boots
Each autumn we look forward to investing in a great coat (faux fur and check are our favourite trends this season), but it can quickly start to feel like
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
Stop What You're Doing — There's A Surprise 3 Day Sale ...
With November on the horizon, it's time to clear out your closet and hit the refresh button. Spring cleaning has nothing on the sweet chance to give out
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
This Is The 2018 Way To Do Go-Go Boots
Just as low-rise jeans and denim Dior epitomize the early noughties, and grunge-inspired flannels with ripped-up mom jeans (think Tai from Clueless)
by
Eliza Huber
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted