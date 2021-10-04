Here’s 20% Off A Pair Of Reader-Favorite Fall Boots

Mercedes Viera
Super Sale Alert: As soon as the end-of-summer temps drop even just a few degrees, we get the proverbial itch for a new pair of boots. To help scratch it, we secured a timely deal on a pair (or two) of reader-favorite boots from Marc Fisher. Starting now and lasting through October 10, Refinery29 readers can score 20% off with our exclusive promo code REFINERY20 on the brand's lineup of affordable luxury footwear. After an on-point collab with Elizabeth Sulcer first caught our attention back in 2019, Marc Fisher's high-quality shoes with a street-style soul skyrocketed to most wanted stardom during our coverage of Nordstrom's 2021 Anniversary Sale where the brand's Padmia Chelsea Boot was a runaway bestseller. The brand is well-known for its meticulously crafted boots (from chunky lugsole to stylish block-heel and sleek over-the-knee) that dynamically combine classic and modern designs for an overall aesthetic we'd describe as tastefully edgy. Reviewers plug the boots as being everything from comfortable to versatile and well-priced. Speaking of $$$: a full-priced pair costs anywhere between $99-$269, so getting a good markdown does make an add-to-cart difference.

Below, browse the best Marc Fisher boots worth scoring while you can with our exclusive 20%-off sitewide discount — like the waterproof lugsole pair our lifestyle writer, Alexandra Polk, owns and adores. Oh, and before we forget to mention: in addition to free shipping and returns on all orders, this promo is also valid on all Marc Fisher sale styles. Happy new boot season.
Advertisement

I bought the Marc Fisher Chelsea Boots in white last winter because they are waterproof (they actually keep my feet dry), comfortable, and insanely cute.

Alexandra Polk, LIFESTYLE WRITEr

20% Off Marc Fisher Lugsole Boots

Marc Fisher LTD
Pauline Lugsole Bootie
$159.20$199.00
Marc Fisher
Marc Fisher LTD
Morgan Lugsole Ankle Bootie
$183.20$229.00
Marc Fisher
Marc Fisher LTD
Parrie Lugsole Bootie
$113.59$235.00
Marc Fisher
The famous and well-loved pull-on booties go with almost any outfit. By far the brand's bestselling style — for obvious reasons! — they will give a definite edge to your fall wardrobe thanks to their beloved lugsole detailing. And, as mentioned above, R29 Shopping's lifestyle writer, Alexandra Polk, purchased a pair of Marc Fisher's Pirro Chelsea Lugsole Ankle Booties in white and swears by them for being actually waterproof, comfortable to stomp around in, and very cute to look at.

I love these booties! They have a great stylish platform lugsole. I ordered a half size down from my regular size and they fit perfectly. Well made and sturdy. I'll wear these with everything!

Nordstrom Reviewer

20% Off Marc Fisher Chelsea Boots

Marc Fisher LTD
Vincent Pointy Toe Bootie
$95.99$199.00
Marc Fisher
Marc Fisher
Yale Pointy Toe Chelsea Bootie
$143.20$179.00
Marc Fisher
Marc Fisher
Vincent Pointy Toe Bootie
$96.00$199.00
Marc Fisher
Marc Fisher's best-selling Chelsea boots range from chunky lugsoles to more streamlined pointy-toe pairs with soft suede uppers. With colors and textures ranging from snake-print to patent black and heel heights from 1-inch to 3-inches, there are a plethora of options for multiple styles and comfort levels. As one Nordstrom reviewer gushes about the above Chelsea style, "The pointed toe elongates my legs without making my feet look too big/long. These feel like a million bucks & look that way, too. I couldn’t be happier with my purchase. If you’re considering these, they’re 100% worth the price!".
Advertisement

I feel it is my civic duty to tell you this. These are the most comfortable shoes I have ever owned. They are like slippers you are allowed to wear in public. Very fashionable, socially-acceptable slippers.

Nordstrom Reviewer

20% Off Marc Fisher Cold Weather Boots

Marc Fisher LTD
Fargo Waterproof Lace Up Bootie
$108.00$135.00
Marc Fisher
Marc Fisher LTD
Izzie Lugsole Ankle Boot
$207.20$259.00
Marc Fisher
Marc Fisher LTD
Fairly Waterproof Lace Up Bootie
$124.00$155.00
Marc Fisher
Start snow-prepping early with these waterproof (and chill-proof) lace-up and pull-on booties. From a sleek look to a hiker boot feel, all are sherpa-lined for extra cozy warmth and comfort that reviewers (from hikers to fashion folk) can't get enough of. "These shoes were great for hiking and keeping me warm when we were in Big Sur. Love the tread on the bottom and how comfortable they are!" one Nordstrom reviewer said of the Izzie Genuine Shearling Lace-Up boots featured above. While another raved, "I wanted a cute, stylish pair of winter boots that are different from the millions I see day to day to wear to and from work in the Chicago winter and I love them."

I haven’t taken these boots off since I got them. Fit perfect. Breathable, comfy, and the leather is super easy to clean. Worth the price!

Nordstrom Reviewer

20% Off Marc Fisher Over-The-Knee Boots

Marc Fisher LTD
Charlote Over The Knee Boot
$199.20$249.00
Marc Fisher
Marc Fisher LTD
Onyse Over The Knee Boot
$199.20$249.00
Marc Fisher
Marc Fisher LTD
Meyana Over The Knee Boot
$119.20$149.00
Marc Fisher
Fall calls for a pair of high-quality over-the-knee boots, and Marc Fisher answers. The brand has a select — but sexy — lineup of sleek suede styles that reviewers call everything from gorgeous-looking to calf-slimming and comfortably stretchy with the ability to actually stay UP.

Before you get too boot-happy, don't forget to apply our exclusive discount code at checkout for 20% off from now through October 10: REFINERY20.

I’m 5’2” so I never thought I could wear tall boots like this—but, ohmyword, these are stunning. Stretchy suede-like fabric gives a little but stays in place. These boots look EXPENSIVE.

Nordstrom Reviewer
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

Advertisement