As soon as the end-of-summer temps drop even just a few degrees, we get the proverbial itch for a new pair of boots . To help scratch it, we secured a timely deal on a pair (or two) of reader-favorite boots from Marc Fisher . Starting now and lasting through October 10, Refinery29 readers can scoreon the brand's lineup of affordable luxury footwear. After an on-point collab with Elizabeth Sulcer first caught our attention back in 2019, Marc Fisher's high-quality shoes with a street-style soul skyrocketed to most wanted stardom during our coverage of Nordstrom's 2021 Anniversary Sale where the brand's Padmia Chelsea Boot was a runaway bestseller. The brand is well-known for its meticulously crafted boots (from chunky lugsole to stylish block-heel and sleek over-the-knee) that dynamically combine classic and modern designs for an overall aesthetic we'd describe as tastefully edgy. Reviewers plug the boots as being everything from comfortable to versatile and well-priced. Speaking of $$$: a full-priced pair costs anywhere between $99-$269, so getting a good markdown does make an add-to-cart difference.Below, browse the best Marc Fisher boots worth scoring while you can with our exclusive 20%-off sitewide discount — like the waterproof lugsole pair our lifestyle writer, Alexandra Polk , owns and adores. Oh, and before we forget to mention: in addition toon all orders, this promo is also. Happy new boot season.