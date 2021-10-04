Start snow-prepping early with these waterproof (and chill-proof) lace-up and pull-on booties. From a sleek look to a hiker boot feel, all are sherpa-lined for extra cozy warmth and comfort that reviewers (from hikers to fashion folk) can't get enough of. "These shoes were great for hiking and keeping me warm when we were in Big Sur. Love the tread on the bottom and how comfortable they are!" one Nordstrom reviewer said of the Izzie Genuine Shearling Lace-Up boots featured above. While another raved, "I wanted a cute, stylish pair of winter boots that are different from the millions I see day to day to wear to and from work in the Chicago winter and I love them."