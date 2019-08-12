Story from Fashion

You’ll Never Need To Spend Over $200 For Boots Again

Ray Lowe
Photo: Courtesy of Free People
After a long summer, we're welcoming boot season with open arms. Summertime and, by default, summer-friendly sandals, gave our toes ample time to enjoy some vitamin D. But their exposed status has also meant three-to-four months of dirty feet and frequent and expensive pedicures. They say distance makes the heart grow fonder, and our depleted nail salon funds have us anxiously awaiting a season where we can cover everything up.
Of course, we aren't planning on completely giving up our open-toe shoes until the deep, cold temperatures of winter pry them from our frosty feet. But we are willing to let ourselves readopt the full-coverage shoe trend. To make the idea more bearable, we've rounded up 26 must-have boots all under $200. Tell your toes that it's not them, it's you, and prepare to bundle them up in any one of the picks ahead.
Advertisement
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 26
Shop This
INFO
Everlane
The Rain Boot
$75.00
Related Stories
14 Perfect Black Boots To Daydream About
29 Summer Dresses Under $125 To Show Off In
Training For A Race? These Are The Shoes You Need
2 of 26
Shop This
INFO
Urban Outfitters
Anna Crocodile Cap Toe Chelsea Boot
$98.00
Advertisement
3 of 26
Shop This
INFO
A New Day
Chelsea Heeled Fashion Boots
$39.99
4 of 26
Shop This
INFO
Vagabond
Grace Chelsea Bootie
$129.95
5 of 26
Shop This
INFO
& Other Stories
Metallic Cylinder Heel Boots
$179.00
6 of 26
Shop This
INFO
Matisse
Matisse Astoria Bootie
$90.00$80.99
7 of 26
Shop This
INFO
Free People
Dylan Lace-up Boot
$178.00
Advertisement
8 of 26
Shop This
INFO
Labucq
Mel Red Suede
$325.00$195.00
9 of 26
Shop This
INFO
Madewell
The Regan Boot In Leopard Calf Hair
$178.00
10 of 26
Shop This
INFO
Charles & Keith
Lucite Heel Ankle Boot
$73.00
11 of 26
Shop This
INFO
Sandro
Split Leather Ankle Boots
$385.00$154.00
12 of 26
Shop This
INFO
Topshop
Mia Chelsea Boots
$160.00
Advertisement
13 of 26
Shop This
INFO
Vince Camuto
Kochelda Over The Knee Boot
$239.00$99.97
14 of 26
Shop This
INFO
H&M
Ankle Boots
$69.99
15 of 26
Shop This
INFO
Timberland
Leather Chelsea Pull On Ankle Boots
$178.00
16 of 26
Shop This
INFO
Boohoo
Croc Patent Chelsea Boots
$36.00$14.40
17 of 26
Shop This
INFO
Fenty Puma By Rihanna
Chelsea Sneaker Boot
$220.00$45.00
Advertisement
18 of 26
Shop This
INFO
Silent D
Cabre Boots
$138.00
19 of 26
Shop This
INFO
Dansko
Maria Boot
$169.95
20 of 26
Shop This
INFO
Mo Mo
Lasso Chunky Heel Boot
$37.97$22.39
21 of 26
Shop This
INFO
Golden Ponies
Edie Pale Pastels Glitter Heeled Ankle Boots
$64.00$57.60
22 of 26
Shop This
INFO
Chelsea Crew
On The Move Lace-up Bootie
$119.00
Advertisement
23 of 26
Shop This
INFO
Intentionally Blank
Pixie Suede Ankle Boot
$229.00$106.99
24 of 26
Shop This
INFO
J.Crew
Sadie Ankle Boots In Suede
$178.00
25 of 26
Shop This
INFO
Dolce Vita
Women's Shanta Leather Western Booties
$130.00
26 of 26
Shop This
INFO
Raye
Surge Bootie
$198.00$34.00
Advertisement

More from Shopping