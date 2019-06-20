23 Essentials For The Best Summer, Ever

With every new season comes a new uniform. Fall requires oversized sweaters; winter demands the chicest, most durable snow boots money can buy; spring wants us in a colorful new dress, and summer — well, summer’s a tough one. Ever-increasing temperatures makes skin-to-fabric contact less and less bearable, but a schedule packed with summer Fridays, outdoor parties, and vacations means that your outfits are getting more eyeballs than ever. So the summer uniform has to embody that elusive combination of coolness (stylish and lightweight), functionality, and adventure-friendly.
Bearing all of these requirements in mind, we set out to create an exhaustive list of every wardrobe building block you’re going to need this summer. From the compliment-grabbing crossbody bags to the dress for every wedding to the sandal that’s going to enhance your outfit without eating your feet alive, we’ve isolated the 23 pieces that are going to your make your June-through-August dressing experience a painless one, so that you can focus on scheduling happy hours, booking that beach house for the weekend, and perfecting your guacamole recipe.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.