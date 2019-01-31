Skip navigation!
Sweaters
Shopping
Turtleneck Dresses To Keep You Warm & Looking Cute
by
Rebekkah Easley
More from Sweaters
Shopping
16 Smart Cold-Weather Buys From Nippy To Polar Vortex
Marissa Rosenblum
Jan 31, 2019
Shopping
Cardigans Are The Sleeper Of Sweaters But There's Nothing Snoozy About These
Bobby Schuessler
Jan 22, 2019
Fashion
22 Sweater Dresses To Fight The Cold In This Winter
Eliza Huber
Jan 1, 2019
Fashion
29 Oversized Sweaters For Those Who Want To Go Big
Name a more iconic winter duo than Lenny Kravitz and his giant scarf...we'll wait. The memorable photo of the singer strolling down a city street wearing
by
Rebekkah Easley
Fashion
17 Plus-Size Sweater Dresses That'll Make Winter Dressing A ...
Wearing dresses in the winter can be tricky — especially when your measurements don't fit into "standard" sizing ranges. Between the harsh elements and
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
29 Luxurious Cashmere Sweaters For Every Budget (Yes, Really)
Cashmere sweaters are a fashion luxury that we shouldn't have to miss out on because of steep price tags. While many brands do lean towards the expensive
by
Bobby Schuessler
Dedicated Feature
8 Cold-Weather Gifts They’ll Use
All
Winter Long
A gift that surprises and delights is good; a gift they'll actually use is better. While we may or may not have just made up that holiday maxim, the
by
Chelsea Peng
Shopping
The Ultimate Guide To Black Sweaters, The Hero Of Winter Wardrobes
Jeans, white T-shirts, black sweaters; just a few things you can really never have too many of. But when those frigid winter temperatures hit (and your
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Christmas Sweaters: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly
Some people measure holiday spirit by how soon you start playing Mariah Carey's version of ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’, some by when you put up
by
Bianca Nieves
Fashion
Tired Of Turtlenecks? Switch It Up With This New Sweater Trend
Up next in sweater innovations: open back sweaters. They may seem unintuitive — a piece of clothing created to keep you toasty in the coldest months has
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
30 Pastel Sweaters To Liven Up Your Winter Wardrobe
Black sweaters, white sweaters, tan sweaters, gray sweaters — no sweater collection is complete without at least one of each. But after checking the
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
You Can Officially Buy Every Sweater You Need For Fall At H&M
While we'd love to spend sweater season with a closet full of striped knits from Ganni and The Elder Statesman, doling out $500 on one sweater — let
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Consider The Crop Top: A Surprisingly Versatile Wardrobe Addition
‘Tis the season for wardrobe confusion. While the temperatures have definitely dropped from what they were in October, we’re still in the awkward
by
Austen Tosone
Fashion
J.Crew's Latest Collection Is A One Way Ticket To Cozy Town
Attention passengers: we're now cruising at peak cozy after flipping through J.Crew's latest arrivals. The holiday season is among our favorite times of
by
Ray Lowe
Shopping
White Sweaters Are The Perfect Any-Occasion Piece For Fall
Joining the working world comes with a lot of feelings: excitement over new beginnings, fear of messing up and lots and lots of nerves. But the one thing
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Everlane Just Released Its Comfiest Sweater Yet
Safe to say, the team over at Everlane has been incredibly busy. Just two weeks ago, our favorite sustainable fashion brand launched its much-anticipated
by
Ray Lowe
Shopping
16 Cozy Knits That Prove Summer Is
So
Last Season
With a sweltering heatwave governing our every move, it comes as no surprise that the idea of fall weather — more specifically, fall fashion — is all
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
18 Open-Knit Sweaters You'll Never Want To Take Off
Fact: sweaters are the definition of cozy. But there are some knits that are snugglier than the rest. These are those kinds. When the weather drops and
by
Eliza Huber
Paid Content
5 Jean & Sweater Outfits You've Never Seen Done Before
Though it’s perpetually jean season, cooler weather calls for old favorite standby looks — such as the classic denim-and-sweater combo we so love and
by
Jinnie Lee
Fashion
Exclusive: Reformation Has A New, Comfy & Cozy Collaboration
"Sweater weather" has become more of a mindset than a fall trope. Oversized turtleneck sweaters, bold striped sweaters, cropped cuts — a statement
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Fact: This Two-In-One Dress Will Be Your Go-To This Fall
There's nothing quite as satisfying as finding an item you can wear multiple ways. What can we say? We're a generation that craves convenience. From phone
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
We're Calling It — This Is
The
Best Sweater Length
We said our not-so-tearful goodbyes to the idea of "flattering” silhouettes a long time ago, instead opting for a wide array of oversized blazers,
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
We're Buying All Of Our Sweaters At Zara This Fall
At the start of a new season, especially one with as many buy-worthy new arrivals as fall, it's easy to get a little (okay, a lot) carried away. There are
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
16 Of The Coziest Sweaters You Can Buy
There are few things cozier than being swaddled in a oversized sweater, unfazed, while the cool air passes you by. It's the closest thing to hygge we can
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Sorry, Turtlenecks, But You're About To Get Replaced By Card...
It's no secret that we love sweaters — chunky knits, turtlenecks, striped jumpers, you name it. And can you blame us? Slipping one on when they're
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Fall's Officially Here — Time To Update Your Basics
Throw on a jacket and take a step outside: Fall is officially here. And while this rainy day might not have you itching to experiment with the season's
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
The Black Sweater Staple Your Closet Needs
We’re currently experiencing some very temperamental weather in New York — just last week it was 75 degrees one day and 45 degrees the next. I have
by
Michaela Rollings
Fashion
How To Layer Sweaters For Extra Warmth & Style
We're well aware that the proper style-minded moniker for the winter season is "sweater weather," but, honestly, it's a misnomer. 'Cause, trust: When
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Fashion
18 Statement Knits We're Hibernating In This Winter
Now that the razzle-dazzle of party season is well and truly over, we have to admit that we're ready to welcome the antidote to all that sparkle with open
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
Where To Buy Connie Britton’s “Poverty Is Sexist” Sweater
We called it: When you’re restricted to wearing just one color, creativity forces your hand. But on Sunday evening, Hollywood rose to the occasion,
by
Channing Hargrove
