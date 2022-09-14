This Anthropologie Cashmere Sweater Has Been Restocked 25 Times—& We Get Why

First, let's talk about construction. The silhouette is a bit specific in all areas — the boxy shape, the subtle batwing, the mock boat neck, the visible exterior stitching — so I had to ask what the thought process was for these features. Carrie Sobkow, one of the designers behind the Alani, tells us that this sweater was "designed to be the most inclusive and versatile wardrobe staple with a fit that's flattering on all body types and can easily be dressed up or down for any occasion." Now, we know that the word "flattering" can be an extremely empty descriptor in fashion, but in the case of the Alani, Sobkow gave us a behind-the-seams peek at the rigorous development process: "This sweater has been fit many times on fit models of varying sizes throughout the design process. The Anthropologie sweater team, including those in design, buying, and product development, have all worn the Alani to ensure it feels and fits amazing on various body types and customers." This may be the reason why a made-to-look baggy sweater is offered in three different fits — Standard, Petite, and Plus — in sizes XXS to 3XL.