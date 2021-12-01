Story from Coats

Keep Winter At Bay With A Comfy-Chic Coat

Jinnie Lee
If you’ve found yourself shivering and saying out loud, “Wow, when did it get so cold?” it’s probably time to coat yourself to proper warmth. While, unfortunately, many women’s winter jackets tend to veer towards the unshapely (and sometimes downright unsightly), you can still make do with the style details that make bundling up a tad more fashionable. We’re talking about wool outers with men’s-inspired lapels, muppet-level faux furs, floor-skimming puffers, and other cute coat trends that warrant a street-style moment. Below, take a gander at the best winter jackets for women that will keep you bundled up and toasty, but in the chicest way possible. 
Power Puff

Uniqlo
Women Ultra Light Down Short Puffer Jacket
$69.90
Uniqlo
Gentle Herd
Channel-quilt Parka Down
$99.00
Gentle Herd
J.Crew
Flurry Puffer Jacket With Primaloft
$198.00
J.Crew
Don't shy away from volume — the puffer jacket is here to stay. This year, you can find a variety of options including ones stuffed with ethically-sourced down or synthetic fluff, versions that are cropped or over-the-butt, and in fitted or supremely oversized silhouettes.
Wrapped In Wool 

Madewell
Averdon Coat In Bouclé Fabric
$269.50$298.00
Madewell
dRA
Cozy Wool Blend Puff-sleeved Coat
$149.95$230.00
Anthropologie
Universal Standard
Willow Wool Cocoon Coat Tweed
$224.00$345.00
Universal Standard
The men's-inspired wool coat — with the lapels, button closures, mostly neutral color palettes, and that sweet mid-length — is such a mainstay classic that it shouldn't even be categorized as a "trend." But, look closely and you'll see that this year's wool-ish coats also have refreshed design details like romance sleeves and higher necklines.
Strictly Sherpa

Shop This
Free People
It's All Happening Coat
$268.00
Free People
Banana Republic
Oversized Sherpa Cocoon Coat
$269.00
Banana Republic
Alo Yoga
Oversized Sherpa Trench
$238.00$298.00
Alo Yoga
Free People
It's All Happening Coat
$268.00
Free People
We all know that sherpa has been around for a long time, but seemingly out of nowhere, it's everywhere this season. Perhaps it's because the sherpa coat is a more substantial version of the fleece jacket (also one of this year's must-have trends). Or, maybe it's because the sherpa coat is a more laid-back version of the teddy coat. Either way, this is a winter jacket you'll want to consider for cozy-seeking days.
Down To Duvet

Artizia
Crown Puffer
$398.00
Aritzia
Girlfriend Collective
Black Long Recycled Puffer
$255.00$298.00
Girlfriend Collective
Nap Loungewear
Lightweight Quilted Shell Down Coat
$129.00$139.00
Nap Loungewear
There's nothing more satisfying than throwing on what is essentially a wearable sleeping bag. And, this year, floor-length puffers are proving to be chicer than previous years' iterations with more tent-like oversized-ness that is still lightweight but pack in extra-strength down power.
Muppet Mayhem

BB Dakota by Steve Madden
What's The Fuzz About Faux Fur Coat
$99.00
Revolve
Lisa Colly
Faux Fur Coat
$96.90
Amazon
Urban Outfitters
Apparis Milly Faux Fur Short Coat
$345.00
Urban Outfitters
Faux fur coats are far more playful than they've ever been. Not at all concerned about looking like actual fur, these fuzzy overcoats in super bright hues and non-realistic textures could effectively double as muppet-y costumes. How's that for a statement piece?
Super Slick

Lattelier
Maxi Faux Leather Coat
$139.00$189.00
Lattelier
Reformation
Veda Crosby 90s Longline Leather Blazer
$448.00
Reformation
Eloquii
Faux Leather Strong Shoulder Coat
$179.95
Eloquii
It's the winter jacket with attitude. The coat that refuses bulk. The trench for entering the Matrix. If voluminous outers aren't your thing, perhaps the sleek and streamlined faux leather trench will be. Just add a pair of shades for serving extra sass.
