Forget Hats & Gloves. Oversized Scarves Are Our #1 Winter Accessory

Hats? Gloves? Sure, they're important come days when the wind chill falls to double-digit negatives and your extra hot coffee order gets cold in 10 minutes flat. But honestly, both tend to be sort of, well, boring. Au contraire, scarves are anything but. Silk ones, skinny ones, plaid ones, cashmere ones...see what we mean? But if there's one scarf we'll always hold closest to our hearts (literally), it's the oversized scarves that keep us warm and snug all winter long.
From what we've been seeing, designers agree. Any and every brand is putting their own mark on this cold weather accessory. From chunky knits in playful patterns to boucle styles in pastel hues, there's zero excuses for your neck to get cold. So next time you think about spending $10 on "tech-friendly" gloves at Target or a looks-like-every-other-beanie beanie from Urban Outfitters, opt instead for an oversized scarf that's just as much of an accessory as it is a necessity.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.