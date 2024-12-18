11 Winter Fashion Must-Haves R29 Editors Are Wearing Into The New Year

It’s that time again to peek behind the curtains (or closet doors) of Refinery29 editors to see what they’re wearing for winter.
In the fall, we overwhelmingly reached for spacious carryall bags, ballet flats, and work-appropriate blouses. But as we move into the winter, we’re updating our fashion must-haves: From tried-and-true pieces we already owned and are happily returning to, like cashmere scarves and matching sleepwear sets, to new additions like statement coats and retro jeans, we’re opting for cozy-chic styles from reader-favorite brands like Everlane, Damson Madder, and Free People. We’re also gravitating towards trends that actually stand the test of time, such as leopard print, wide-leg denim, and barn jackets.
Read on to see which cold-weather styles we stand behind for cozy days in and out. Then, go ahead and cart up some editor-approved pieces for a stylish winter.
