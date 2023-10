It's that time of year again: Roll out of bed, step into fluffy slippers, light a candle, make yourself a hot tea, and cuddle up on your couch under a weighted blanket. Fall is officially cozy season, and that means living our coziest lives at home. So right now, we're pulling out our favorite cozy clothing and festive home décor from years past (or buying new ones to refresh our space with).We're pretty specific with our fall picks over here — whether its our favorite cozy fleece sweatshirts , go-to autumnal baking pans and cookware, or feel-good fall candles — and we're more than happy to share them with you if it means you get to live your coziest life yet. Below, you'll find blankets that'll keep you nice and toasty, mugs that'll make you feel like you're at a fancy café, and much more. So read on to see how R29 cozy editors live (and thrive) at home when the air gets chillier.