20 Feel-Good Gifts To Start 2025 On A Restful Note

While a face mask won’t cure anxiety, there is something to be said for thoughtful, intentional gifts that can lift your giftee’s mood or help them create a sanctuary and prioritize self-care. It’s with this in mind that we’ve curated a list of gifts with feel-good intent at the core — think a handmade scalp gua sha brush that melts away tension, super-soft sweater pants that feel like a hug from your favorite person, and a cozy candle that mimics the same sigh of relief as when you ditch your bra at the end of a long day.
Wellness takes many different shapes and forms, but it doesn’t always have to be serious. Maybe your giftees would prefer getting lost in a puzzle, sweating it out in a workout class, or enjoying the great outdoors. Whatever soothes their mind and body, we hope you find it in this assortment. Ahead, we’ve corralled 20 thoughtful gift ideas at every price point, perfect for showing that special someone just how much you care about their care.
