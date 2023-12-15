“Anyway, without hesitation, I replied, ‘I would like a framed copy of that photo of us from Tuscany in the summer.’ And that was that! A few weeks later, I was presented with the gift at my birthday party, and (shocker) I loved it; it’s one of my most treasured possessions. Sure, you lose the element of surprise, but as we all know, surprises are overrated. Plus, I often get stressed out at the thought of choosing the wrong present for someone, and it just being yet another possession they need to drag through life (positive take, I know). If I can alleviate that (admittedly projected) concern for them, everybody wins.” —Jessica Aureli, Associate Copy Editor