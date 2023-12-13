“I am not an athlete. I repeat, not an athlete. However, I am trying to get back into casual jogging. My roommate who is running a half-marathon raved about the comfort and benefits of APL’s trainers — not to mention how cool they look. After much deliberation, I gifted myself a pair of these high-tech-looking chunky trainers to add a little motivation to actually getting out the door to run. While an investment, these are the best things I have ever gifted to myself. They not only encourage me to run each time I see their neon shine on my shoe rack, but they are the most comfortable shoes I have ever worn. I feel like I’m running on clouds and was able to tackle over 6 kilometers after not running for a few months. My parents both have really horrible backs, so I also gifted them each a pair of TechLoom Zipline trainers. They, too, agree that they are wonderful shoes for coping with chronic back pain. Invest in yourself for the long run (pun intended).” —Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator