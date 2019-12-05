25 Secret Santa Gift Ideas, All Under £10

The joy of Secret Santa is that it revolves around a small spending limit (meaning plenty more pennies to spend at the pub come Christmas Eve). However, despite being one of the few economical things about the festive period, the tradition often gets a bad rap due to the difficulty of finding low cost, good quality gifts.
Usually played among big families, groups of friends and colleagues, the gift-giving game often sees people panic-buying cheap novelty gifts for want of a better alternative. Which, although funny at the time, means that most presents end up in a drawer somewhere, never to be seen again.
If you’re looking for something a little more thoughtful this year, our gorgeous guide of small and meaningful presents is the perfect place to start. From candlesticks to card holders, we’ve rounded up the best micro gifts on the market to prove that perfect presents don’t need to cost the earth. Click through to see 25 glittering gifts that won’t break the bank this Christmas.