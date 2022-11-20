15 Sensible Gifts Practical People Will Appreciate (& Actually Use)

'Practical' as a gift concept conjures up an image of something dull but ultimately appreciated: money towards your car MOT, storage solutions for your overflowing beauty shelf or – the classic – socks.
But that dismisses two crucial things. One: gifts like these honestly do slap. And two: you can push the limits of 'practicality' far beyond the realm of dull and into the fun, the unexpected and even the frivolous.
That is exactly what we set out to do with this gift guide. Whether you're buying for a loved one or a colleague, we have you covered.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.