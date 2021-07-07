15 Beauty Sets, Kits & Bundles That’ll Save You £££

Hi, I’m Esther and I’m a beauty addict. My bathroom cabinet is packed with products, my makeup drawer won’t shut and my TikTok feed is full of exciting new tips and tricks to try. The problem is that my bank balance doesn’t quite match my shopping habits. What’s a beauty lover to do?
The answer is simple: kits and sets. Bundles of products, often in minute form and often the brand's bestsellers, packaged up together. A smorgasbord of beauty goodness, if you will – perfect for trying out new products and brands without fully committing, especially when one girl’s cult formula is ill-suited to another. Kits and sets are kinder financially and they make great presents, plus there’s no end to the choice out there, with specialist kits for specific skin, hair and body concerns.
From one beauty addict to another, here are my top 15 beauty sets, kits and bundles that will save you money (and that all-important bathroom space), whether you’re treating yourself or buying for someone special.
