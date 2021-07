15 Beauty Sets, Kits & Bundles That’ll Save You £££

The answer is simple: kits and sets . Bundles of products, often in minute form and often the brand's bestsellers, packaged up together. A smorgasbord of beauty goodness, if you will – perfect for trying out new products and brands without fully committing, especially when one girl’s cult formula is ill-suited to another. Kits and sets are kinder financially and they make great presents, plus there’s no end to the choice out there, with specialist kits for specific skin, hair and body concerns.