Some might think it’s far too early to be talking about Christmas, and they’re probably right; just not where beauty advent calendars are concerned. Though we’re a while away from the big event itself, it's no secret that your favourite beauty brands have been busy curating the ultimate mix of products and gifts to stuff inside theirs, and believe it or not, a handful of beauty advent calendars are already available to buy.
From Harrods and Fortnum & Mason to Charlotte Tilbury and Cult Beauty, this year’s offerings are shaping up to be bigger and better than ever before. Besides Instagram-worthy exteriors (looking at you, Liberty) we’re talking more value for money and boxes or drawers that’ll become keepsakes or storage for your beauty stash.
Whether you’re treating yourself or a loved one this festive season, here are the best beauty advent calendars for 2024 so far.
Advent calendars don’t come any more luxurious than Fortnum’s and this one is as jam-packed as it gets. Worth over £1087, there are 27 products, and of those, an impressive 23 are full-size. Nestled inside each drawer you’ll find fragrance by Creed and Tocca, body care from Sol de Janeiro and skincare from R29 favourite, Wildsmith Skin. Even better? 10 people will win complimentary facials worth £120. It’s available for dispatch after the 21st October 2024 but you can check out now.
The award for the most creative (and Instagram-worthy) beauty advent calendar goes to benefit. Its Gorgeous Grocer shopping basket — which can be used to store your beauty stash once you unbox everything — is brimming with 24 products that have earned the brand such a cult following over the years. We’re talking TikTok-viral Benetint, a full-size version of BADGal BANG! Volumizing Mascara and a selection of the brand’s criminally underrated skincare. It’s exclusive to Selfridges, and we predict a sell-out.
The Liberty beauty advent calendar is one we look forward to every year. Filled to bursting with 28 products from brands such as Byredo, Augustinus Bader, Sunday Riley, OUAI and Skin Rocks, 2024’s iteration is worth over £1200. In other words, you’re making a saving of £940. This year’s haul, which boasts eight new brands and 18 full-sized products, is housed inside a beautifully illustrated box depicting a festive Liberty storefront, making it a keepsake. Get yours on the 4th September.
At £88 (but worth £300) Anthropologie’s beauty advent calendar is considerably less pricey than other brands, though it’s equally as stuffed with premium and luxury products from the likes of Sunday Riley, L’Occitane, Anastasia Beverly Hills and Malin + Goetz to name a few. There’s a mix of full-size and miniature products, all tucked away inside 24 illustrated boxes.
Worth £1100, Cult Beauty’s 2024 advent calendar is bursting at the seams. No, really. There are over 40 products hidden inside those Tardis-like drawers including multiple TikTok sensations and, finally, fragrance! Summer Fridays, Charlotte Tilbury, Saie, Hourglass and Sol de Janeiro all make the cut, of course, but there’s so much more to be uncovered, not to mention £10 store credit and the lusted-after golden ticket. If you’re one of the lucky ones, it’ll afford you £1000 to spend at Cult Beauty. Join the Cult Beauty Advent Calendar 2024 waiting list here.
Sign up to the waiting list and gear up to unbox 25 days of skincare with Elemis, the brand behind one of our all-time-favourite cleansing balms and the most underrated new sunscreen launch of 2024. Root around inside and you might be lucky enough to spot one of 15 golden tickets, which could net you the chance to win £1000 worth of Elemis products — on top of the 25 in your advent calendar, no less.
Sol de Janeiro, Estée Lauder, Elemis… These are just a handful of brands that have been packed into Lookfantastic’s 2024 beauty advent calendar. At £100 it’s arguably a steal, especially when you consider that the contents — 27 products in total — is worth £565. There are 13 full-size offerings and myriad miniatures for popping into your handbag or for travelling.
Landing on 25th of September, this is Augustinus Bader's first ever Christmas advent calendar. The brand's bestselling products — The Cream and The Rich Cream — are bundled inside two of the 12 blue and gold boxes, alongside a lip balm, cleanser, body cream and face oil.
For the person that deserves a good pamper, it has to be Bamford. A full size bath oil, candle, and hand and body wash make up this 25-strong advent calendar worth over £270. And relax...
Worth £1599, Harrods’ beauty advent calendar is a thing of spectacle. First thanks to the beautiful embossed storefront spanning all 25 drawers. Second, the megamix of luxury and premium brands inside them. There’s skincare from U Beauty, Augustinus Bader and Clarins, fragrance from Byredo and makeup from La Mer, Tom Ford and Charlotte Tilbury.
Give the gift of great skin (or simply treat yourself) with Liz Earle’s 12 days of beauty advent calendar, featuring its most famous product — Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser — alongside eye creams, day and night moisturisers and body care products in a mix of full and miniature sizes. At £79, you’re making a total saving of £99. It’s available now from both the brand’s official website and at Boots.
Next has pushed the boat out this year with not one but two beauty advent calendars. First up is 25 Days of Beauty, which is £90 but worth £383. It’s a treasure trove of products from beauty editor-adored brands like Philip Kingsley, Elemis, Aromatherapy Associates and Nuxe. Even better? Next and makeup brand Iconic London have joined forces to give you the opportunity to win £213 worth of makeup via ten golden tickets hidden inside a handful of boxes. Try your luck when it launches online on 5th of September.
If 25 Days of Beauty doesn’t do it for you, you’ll love Next’s Luxury Beauty Advent Calendar. Possibly the best value for money on this list (it’s worth a huge £768) it’s chock full of makeup, skincare, hair care and fragrance from NARS, Floral Street, Eve Lom, MAC, Moroccanoil, Murad, Bobbi Brown and so much more. Also concealing ten special golden tickets — this time to win £289 worth of makeup products with Elemis — it’s going to fly off the virtual shelves when unveiled online on 5th of September.
The award for the most Instagrammable beauty advent calendar of 2024 goes to Charlotte Tilbury. The bejewelled drawer knobs! What’s inside is likely to be just as impressive, though. Think 12 full- and travel-sized heroes that are yet to be unveiled. Any bets that you’ll spot something from the famous Pillow Talk collection and possibly even a mini Magic Cream like last year. It’s available from 10th of September exclusively on the Charlotte Tilbury app or 17th of September on CharlotteTilbury.com.
Sentier’s advent calendar is a fragrance-obsessive’s dream: Six genderless, alcohol-free perfumes and six scented candles are burrowed inside the 12 boxes. Worth £516, it’s almost too good to gift. Another option? Keep it to yourself and uncover your new signature scent. You can join the waiting list here.
25 bath bombs, lotions, scrubs, perfumes, bubble bars and more comprise Lush’s 2024 advent calendar, including its ever-popular Sleepy range and long-awaited festive scents like Snow Fairy. The artwork adorning the reusable box is by artist Tess Gilmartin, a member of Blue Room — an initiative that supports learning disabled and neurodivergent artists.
Lushees will adore this limited edition, collectible and reusable advent calendar — mainly for the wide selection of bath bombs, soaps and bubble bars, but also for the super cute 3D characters hiding behind each door. Grab one before it sells out. (It always does.)
Bobbi Brown’s 12-strong advent calendar serves up a full-size Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick in shade Golden Bronze, Extra Plump Lip Serum in Bare Pink and Smokey Eye Mascara in Black among nine travel-size skincare and makeup products. The red and gold box will look impressive under any tree.
It doesn’t get better than 25 full-sized products. The value of No7’s Ultimate Beauty Calendar comes in at over £514, which means you’re making a saving of £339. Spilling over with both skincare from the brand’s hero Future Renew range and an abundance of makeup including a face and eye palette, it’s going to be a popular one. Sign up to the waiting list to be the first in the know when it lands.
If you have a smaller budget, consider No7’s more affordable option. Not to be underestimated, it too is crammed full: 12 full-size and 13 mini products across makeup and skincare. Signing up to the waiting list gives you early access to the calendar on 1st of October. For everyone else, it’s available in store and online at Boots from 2nd of October.
Luxury skincare fiends, look no further than Sisley’s beauty advent calendar. The illustrated boxes are almost too beautiful to open. We said almost. Cushiony cleansers, cosseting facial oils and cocooning moisturisers make up the 25-strong offering this year, available online at Harrods.
You can never go wrong with Soap & Glory’s Christmas advent calendar full of body butters, face masks and shower gels to keep you stocked up all year round. At £48, it’s one of the more affordable beauty options. Get yours at Boots.
Cleansers, eye creams, moisturisers… Jurlique’s 2024 advent calendar is overflowing with everything you need to build a solid skincare routine. Among the 24 products, three are full-size including the luxurious Rare Rose Face Oil, transformative Lip Care Balm and rejuvenating Energy Essential Oil Blend Roll-On. It’s available on 2nd of September and you can sign up to the waiting list here.