I Got The Viral “Scandi Layers” Haircut & The Results Surprised Me
I keep a handful of images permanently bookmarked on my camera roll: candid selfies of Scandinavian fashion influencers with bleached blonde hair flicked out in layers — the kind of effortless glamour that makes me want to book a salon appointment immediately.
I already have some layers in my long hair, so the look was somewhat achievable with a bit of professional blowdry magic. However, I can never quite hit the same level of volume and luxuriousness with my curling iron at home. For a while, I blamed my hair type: I have straight, dark brown Asian hair with medium texture, while the many Scandinavian it girls who also helped popularise the hairstyle have finer, wavy blonde hair.
As it turned out, it wasn’t about the texture or my hair colour at all. What I really needed was to request a “feathered butterfly cut”. At the invitation of Swedish haircare brand Björn Axén, which recently launched in the UK, I travelled to Stockholm to receive the viral chop straight from its trending source. Keep reading to see how Peter Hägelstam — co-owner of the brand and renowned hairstylist to Queen Silvia of Sweden — transformed my hair and even made me look taller.
What is the feathered butterfly cut?
The butterfly cut is a layered haircut designed to give you volume at the crown without sacrificing length. Shorter layers around the face lift and frame your features, while the longer pieces through the bottom maintain weight and movement. The layers are “feathered”, meaning they are cut at an angle so they appear soft, airy and graduated. The aim is to add dimension and fullness, making it especially appealing for flat, fine hair.
This look may have been doing the rounds on social media in recent years, but the cut itself is nothing new. “The butterfly cut gives a flavour of both the ‘70s and ‘80s, when looking like you have lots and lots of hair was very important,” explains Hägelstam. “We see this influence a lot in Sweden, as Farrah Fawcett made it very popular here.”
What was it like to get the feathered butterfly cut?
Hägelstam took three to four inches off the front pieces of my hair so that it hit just below my cheekbones. The length of the front pieces gradually increased to graze just under my chin. Since I have a centre parting, Hägelstam says this visual curve will help lift the lips and frame the face. Making the top pieces of my hair shorter also helps to create the illusion of more volume, as it's no longer weighed down.
The longest part of my hair was kept roughly the same length at the back, while the rest of the hair was trimmed into interconnected layers, which Hägelstam explained “flow like a river and connect to the neck.” To achieve this, the ends are feathered with thinning scissors so that they appear smoother and reflect light.
If your hairstylist isn’t familiar with the butterfly cut, I recommend asking for face-framing front pieces — with subtle layers that blend seamlessly through the mid-lengths and ends — so they get an idea of how it should look.
How do you style the feathered butterfly cut at home?
The products you use to style and maintain the cut are just as important as the technique. Hägelstam recommends washing the hair with the Björn Axén Moisture Shampoo, £19.50 and Moisture Conditioner, £19.50, both rich in hydrating hyaluronic acid but are lightweight enough to be massaged on the scalp without leaving behind any greasiness. I’ve been using this combo on repeat this summer, as I’m a big fan of the lightweight texture that still lathers well, not to mention the subtle, refreshing cucumber fragrance. Hyaluronic acid — an ingredient I regularly turn to for my everyday skincare — has made a big difference in preventing my scalp from becoming dehydrated as I spend more time outside in the summer.
I then blow-dry my hair upside down for more volume. If I’m curling my hair, I generously mist my hair with the Björn Axén Saltwater Spray, £17.50 and run my fingers through to give it more volume. It contains vitamin B5, a humectant that helps retain moisture. I then use the ghd Chronos Curve Classic Tong, £189, with a 26mm barrel, to curl my hair section by section. When I want to leave my hair straight, I run two to three pumps of the Björn Axén Miracle Hair Oil, £34, through my mid-lengths and ends for an extra boost in shine. It features antioxidants argan oil and linseed oil, rich in fatty acids that help prevent split ends.
What’s the feathered butterfly cut like IRL?
I’m not the best at curling my own hair, and have always relied on professional appointments to achieve that fabulously flicked out look. But this haircut has done wonders for my confidence in administering the perfect blowdry. The layers made it easy to separate the hair into small sections for curling, and because the hair has a lot more bounce, I can just follow the natural curvature of each section to decide on the direction of the curl.
But what surprised me even more is how lovely it looks when I leave it straight. I adore the way it frames my face at the front, and my ends appear so healthy, with plenty of shine, playfulness and movement. “This haircut suits a lot of people because it’s very versatile and it can be worn curly or straight,” Hägelstam confirms. “You can play with the shorter layers, but there’s still an illusion of thickness thanks to the dynamic layers, and it’s long enough to be tied up.”
I can confidently say that the feathered butterfly cut isn’t just a trend — it’s a haircut that makes styling feel easier, no matter how little time I have to get ready in the morning.
