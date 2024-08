My Hyaluronic Acid Serum Stopped Working, So Now I Use This Powerful Ingredient

“Not long ago, I was lucky enough to go skincare shopping with consultant dermatologist Dr Justine Hextall . She recommended a wealth of skin-quenching products (my combination skin is prone to acne and flaky patches) but this is the only one that I used down to the last drop. Compared to other hyaluronic acid serums, which are rather watery, this boasts a thicker consistency which means I can get away with skipping moisturiser and going straight in with my sunscreen in the morning. I'm convinced that it blurred the fine lines around my eyes and forehead (that'll be the hyaluronic acid) and the addition of vitamin B5 meant that it kept the pesky patches of dry skin around my mouth at bay.” — Jacqueline Kilikita , Refinery29 deputy beauty director