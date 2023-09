The Difficult Skincare Lessons I Learned When I Turned 30

Away from social media, I’ll always remember a piece of advice from cosmetic doctor, Dr Ana Mansouri the year I turned 30. She suggests her patients stand no closer than an arm’s length from the mirror when looking at their skin. "There is really no positive outcome of so closely inspecting your texture and pores," she said, "especially when other people won't be looking closer than this, anyway." Likewise, Dr Mahto doesn’t keep a magnifying mirror in her house. “I don’t think it’s healthy,” she tells me. People that are self-critical, or perfectionists by nature, can carry those personality traits into over analysing and being critical of themselves,” she says, particularly when it comes to their skin. “Skin is supposed to have pores and after a certain period of time is supposed to show signs of ageing. There is literally nothing you can do to stop those lines from developing or your skin from sagging,” says Dr Mahto. The sooner I realised this, the easier it became to accept my skin and all its nuances.