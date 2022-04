To advertise its new range, Chanel shared an Instagram post of a camellia flower, the star ingredient in the collection. The post was captioned, "How old do I look?" It wasn't long before the picture racked up comments and some took it personally. One wrote: "Age means nothing. Seriously don't ask yourself 'how old' you look. I'm sure we look amazing regardless of age or whatever new insecurity is being sold. We have so many amazing things to look forward to. I don't need Chanel telling me to find problems where there's no problems whatsoever." Another commented: "How old do I look? For real? Lets help people to get over their insecurities and don't give them more things to worry [about]. To all the women on this planet never ask yourself this question! Ask yourself how amazing do I look today."