The Cosmetic Surgery “Zoom Boom” Is Real — But There’s More To The Story

Across the country, doctors are registering this same sense of urgency. “As the world is reopening and weddings, reunions, work meetings, and vacations are ramping back up, everyone seems eager to get procedures done [in order] to present their best selves as they emerge from their proverbial cocoons,” Dr. Hartman says. The initial boom of spring 2020 is being reprised, or even trumped, by the crush providers are currently facing. “I’m seeing a similar surge, as people use this hopefully last opportunity to do more aggressive procedures under the protection of a mask,” Dr. Rieder says. Out in Los Angeles, Dr. Roostaeian credits vaccines for the latest wave, noting that many people who were reluctant to book procedures early in the pandemic finally feel safe doing so, since they’re now fully protected.