Nalea, 33, has become more aware of signs of ageing in her skin in recent months and agrees that the digital sphere is a contributor. "There’s been more time to browse on social media and all the filters have made me look at myself more critically," she says. "I've never been concerned about my features but I am about my skin." Nalea is planning on getting the injectable hyaluronic acid treatment Profhilo, and is also looking into radio frequency, ultrasound, microneedling and mesotherapy . "It was when we heard that things would open up that I really started considering it," she adds. Similarly, Jamieson, 34, is working through why she’s considering tweakments when lockdown lifts. "My body image and the way I see myself has actually improved," she says. "However, having never really filmed myself before, I’ve started a TikTok account and that has made me more self-conscious about forehead lines." Jamieson has had a consultation but hasn’t made up her mind yet. She says: "Is my desire for Botox just for me because I like the way it looks? I hope it’s because I’m making a choice about what I want and not because I exist within a world that values youthful-looking women."