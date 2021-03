Much like vitamin C, spilanthol is an antioxidant , which means it protects skin against dulling environmental aggressors such as pollution . Most interestingly, beauty brands are utilising it for its potential to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. "One study has suggested that it may have a blocking effect on the muscles in the face," says Dr Mansouri. "This suggests it may be used to reduce muscle movements, thereby softening wrinkles." Dr Mansouri says this is why spilanthol has earned the nickname "organic Botox ". Unfortunately, the hard data here is lacking, says Dr Mansouri, who champions spilanthol's soothing and anti-inflammatory effects instead. But that hasn't stopped brands from becoming very excited by it.