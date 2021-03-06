So what's the best way to use spilanthol? "If you want to maximise its antioxidant abilities, I'd suggest implementing spilanthol during your morning skincare routine," says Dr Mansouri, "as this will make the most of its possibility to fight exposure from the environment." Dr Mansouri suggests dialling up your skin protection and teaming spilanthol with another antioxidant of your choice, such as vitamin C if you're already using it. That said, many products containing spilanthol can be used either in the morning or the evening. If you're using a serum specifically, apply after cleansing and follow with moisturiser.