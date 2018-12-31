Ask any skin expert how to achieve clear, glowing, even skin and they'll no doubt mention a liquid exfoliator. According to Pinterest, searches and saves for the skincare staple have increased by 58% since last year, as it seems we're ditching harsh, physical exfoliants and becoming a little less scared of acids, now using them to treat all manner of skin concerns from acne and hyperpigmentation to keratosis pilaris, otherwise known as chicken skin.
Alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) such as glycolic acid and lactic acid work to exfoliate the surface of the skin, minimising skin staining left behind by spots and preventing further breakouts with consistent use. Beta hydroxy acids (BHAs) like salicylic acid penetrate pores deeply, turfing out sebum, dead cells and keratin, which can all cause skin issues. Most experts recommend using a liquid acid exfoliator in the evening after cleansing, and because of their ability to make skin sensitive to UV, it's important to wear a daily sunscreen.
Ahead, you'll find the very best liquid exfoliators out there right now.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.