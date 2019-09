Ask any skin expert how to achieve clear, glowing, even skin and they'll no doubt mention a liquid exfoliator. According to Pinterest , searches and saves for the skincare staple have increased by 58% since last year, as it seems we're ditching harsh, physical exfoliants and becoming a little less scared of acids , now using them to treat all manner of skin concerns from acne and hyperpigmentation to keratosis pilaris , otherwise known as chicken skin.