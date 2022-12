We Tried CeraVe’s £19 Retinol Serum On Three Different Skin Types

I’ve found this serum a really gentle introduction to using retinol regularly and it hasn’t irritated my sensitive skin. Quickly, I amped up my usage to three or four times a week. Like many people find when using retinol for the first time, it did cause me to break out a little — this is called ' skin purging ', where all the blemishes lurking beneath the surface are drawn out. This cleared up within a few weeks and by the end of the month I noticed my skin looking brighter, with old acne scarring lightened. I’m yet to see much of a difference in the fine lines on my forehead and around my eyes. I think a well-seasoned retinol user would benefit more from a higher-strength product."