I Used Buzzy Ingredient Succinic Acid For 4 Weeks & It Changed My Skin

With hydration and breakouts taken care of, I wanted to know how succinic acid targets fine lines, too. "Those who are starting to think about anti-ageing will love succinic acid," says Renée. "Combined with its ability to hydrate, which helps plump fine lines in itself, it also has antioxidant properties that resemble our own skin’s lipids," or fats, which keep our skin moisturised, smooth and healthy. As a result, Renée says that this acts like a shield against free radical damage. Free radicals include things like UV rays, pollution and cigarette smoke. In turn, this prevents fine lines and wrinkles.