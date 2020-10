I Didn’t Pick My Spots For 30 Days – & The Difference Was Enormous

I have a distinct memory of the first time I squeezed a spot . I was about ten years old, standing on a stool and peering up at my face in the bathroom mirror, agitating a dark bump on my nose. After some prodding and poking I attempted to squeeze it, not really sure what I was hoping would happen. But lo and behold the blackhead popped . I was in awe. The dark red hole in my nose, the hard nubbin of what I thought was wax that was now in my hand, the deep satisfaction the popping had given me. I was so excited, so proud and curious, I ran downstairs to do a show and tell of the new hole in my face. From that point on I was hooked to squeezing and picking at my greasy spot-ridden skin.