I Didn’t Know What Caused My OCD – Until I Examined My Religious Past

Amrou says that they think their OCD is why they are so ambitious, “I'm forever trying to counteract the feeling of myself as 'bad' by achieving external markers of success. People saw I'm alarmingly hard-working.” Likewise, obsessively praying or attending confession is just evidence you are particularly devout in a sinful world. And if you have an irreligious form of scrupulosity, otherwise known as ‘ moral scrupulosity ’, attempting to constantly do better and not harm those around you is commendable. This can all make untangling the mental distress these compulsions are meant to alleviate that much harder: if your religion says that telling the truth, or being clean, or being devout is the way to be, then how do you know when it’s harming you? And what happens when those actions no longer keep the demons at bay?