When Your Intrusive Thoughts Are So Taboo, You Feel Like You Can’t Tell Anyone

One of the ways of trying to move through this awful time was by distracting myself. Foolishly, I decided to watch Leaving Neverland, a documentary about paedophilia. Almost immediately afterwards, my thoughts evolved from suicide to paedophilia because my brain found something worse to latch onto. Suddenly I was no longer concerned about dying and started questioning whether I could ever abuse children. I was so full of shame and guilt, it stopped me from speaking to anyone about it for a while. Suddenly, I remembered the conversation I had all those years ago about my friend’s sister and realised I was most likely suffering from the same thing. I googled my symptoms and was quickly directed to articles about 'Pure O'. My first session with a therapist was coming up and finally I was able to talk about everything and, although it took time, I learned how to cope.