Women Are Now Filming The Messy Endings In Their Lives

These moments of vulnerability can help to process heartache. Ashlyn Leathers, 31, from Colorado also took to TikTok in the aftermath of a relationship ending. She started recording so she could later look back and “reflect on the progress” she’d made. “I never imagined it would go viral. I often would go to delete the video but the comments of people coming for comfort really struck a chord and convinced me to keep it online. I think it’s important to share your vulnerability because that’s what connects us all in some way. I know I’ve found comfort in seeing I’m not alone with my feelings.” One month after posting the video, she met the love of her life. The couple is now engaged and has a baby, and the video reminds Leathers (and her viewers) of how quickly life can change.