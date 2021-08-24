Even when I was in the thick of my despair, though, part of me expected my bitterness and discouragement to disappear and my willingness to try again to resurface. In an attempt to lift my mood, I threw myself into hobbies I always loved, like cooking, and I adopted my shih tzu, Teddy. And after a couple months passed, I decided it was officially time to pick myself up and get my life back on track. I brainstormed new ideas for articles and began pitching again — but the editors never responded. I tried my hand at dating apps — but I never felt a connection. Discouraged by these setbacks, I wrote many detailed to-do lists and rededicated myself to the work. I’d pitch twice the amount of articles and go on twice as many dates, thinking this would propel me forward and out of the slump. While I knew that I wasn’t fully to blame for my relationship and career not working out — mainly, because I couldn’t control all aspects of life — I figured I could fix myself if I just worked fast enough and hard enough. But “shifting my mindset toward positivity” with “affirming self-talk” — go-to staples of my self-help advice — wasn't working for me anymore. And, I didn’t know why.