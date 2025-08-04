Your Horoscope This Week: 3rd To 9th August

The Aquarius Full Moon on 9th August activates your closure and healing sector, asking: What emotional baggage are you finally ready to release? Think back to late January — what pain were you ready to leave behind during the Aquarius New Moon? This lunation helps you do just that. It may feel bittersweet or isolating, but it’s clearing the path for your glow-up later this year. Uranus (the ruler of this moon) in Gemini activating your home zone reminds you that keeping your loved ones in the loop can help you feel more seen during this transformative period. Saturn in Aries (the co-ruler of this moon) will help you level up and know your worth as you let go of the things and people that kept you small.