The Lion’s Gate Portal 2025 Is Here — It’s Time To Manifest
The Lion’s Gate Portal is upon us! August 8th (8/8) is a highly auspicious time for us to manifest and to consider our hopes. Why, you ask? The spiritual event falls on a prosperous numerological day 8/8 (8 is the number of growth and transformation, so two 8s are considered to heighten the energy). Although the portal is open from July 28th to August 12th, the 8th holds the peak energy. The gateway opens due to the alignment of the sun in Leo, Sirius, and the Earth. Sirius is the brightest star in our skies, and also known as the Dog Star. At this point in the summer the star, known by some as the ‘spiritual Sun’, reappears in the sky after having been hidden by the angle of the Earth. The Ancient Egyptians looked forward to the flooding of the Nile during this period and also believed this celestial positioning created a bridge between realms.
This year, the Lion’s Gate Portal differs because it occurs the day before the Full Moon in Aquarius. This makes it a momentous time to craft our dreams into reality. Releasing old habits and setting intentions is pivotal during the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aquarius. Mars in Libra opposes Saturn retrograde in Aries and harmonises with Uranus in Gemini, giving us the strength to boss up. Also, four planets are retrograde: Mercury in Leo, Saturn in Aries, Neptune in Aries, and Pluto in Aquarius. These planetary positions give us all the more reason to reflect upon the past and to take measures to evolve.
Aries
Commit to a mission that pushes you to be generous with your time. Ask your crew if they’d be interested in joining the cause. Their efforts are crucial. That way you can bond while doing something magical for others.
Taurus
It’s a family affair, Taurus! Visit or call your family to catch up on their summer activities. By reaching out, you’re making sure that you stay in touch and maintain affiliation with your kin. You can design the right fit for your relatives to remain in communication, and the foundation of these relationships. This will set a beautiful tone.
Gemini
You are a busy bee! You don't have to take on every project and do all the errands on your to-do list ASAP. Before you go full speed ahead, know your limits before the emails pile up to a stack too high to complete on your own. Saying “no” won't make you a villain. It’ll show you’re not a pushover.
Cancer
Do not fixate on the problem; find the solution to living without fear. Rather than worrying about the outcome of situations, take on new endeavours freely. You may want to do something out of the ordinary and live in the moment. You don't have to be cautious; you can be authentic in the decisions you opt for.
Leo
Learning ways to express your desires without being demanding will help you approach others. Being more compassionate and respectful to the needs of your squad and family, instead of just asserting your wants, adds a new dimension to your connection with them.
Virgo
If you need a break from social media, give doom-scrolling a rest. It can be frustrating to keep up with everyone’s news, and your mind might be overloaded. Meditate and envision a different environment for yourself away from your phone. Your closest peeps know how to get in touch with you, so don’t stress about leaving your devices on DND.
Libra
Defining yourself through relationships isn’t allowing you to see your true potential. You are a bold and beautiful person with a lot of talent. Therefore, you shouldn’t get your sense of self from how people view you. You are re-establishing your identity and confidence. TBH, it’s about time you’re taking a stand to reclaim power and control of your life.
Scorpio
What are your career aspirations? Think about what you wish to achieve in the months ahead. When you hone in on the professional vision that interests you, list everything necessary and cross each task off as you complete it. With your drive and determination, there isn’t anything you can’t accomplish. Victory is written in your astrological DNA. You got this!
Sagittarius
No one can speak to your experiences but you, so now is the moment for you to seize the day and start a Substack detailing your amazing adventures. The goal is to use your voice effectively and be heard. Your stories will prove to be beneficial to others embarking on similar journeys.
Capricorn
Now is an excellent time to start work on getting your finances together. Consolidating debt or making a payment arrangement might be the optimal solution, given the chance. You’ll learn how to save your pennies in the future without having FOMO in your friendship circle. Balling on a budget will be easier than ever.
Aquarius
Creating a better space for relationships is extremely important. Knowing you can have your freedom and remain committed is vital to establishing a healthy partnership for your autonomous spirit. Give your crush/S.O. room to grow individually and as a couple. It is a great way to ensure longevity in the ship. You’ll be glad that you chose this path forward.
Pisces
Manifest your best life, Pisces. Try to cultivate a more effective routine in which you bring self-care into your day-to-day activities. A walk at dusk or a lunchtime yoga class will help ease your mind and heart. Doing so acts as a catalyst for relieving stress and centring your energy. It will revive your aura and vibe as a result.
