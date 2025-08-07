The Lion’s Gate Portal 2025 Is Here — It’s Time To Manifest

The Lion’s Gate Portal is upon us! August 8th (8/8) is a highly auspicious time for us to manifest and to consider our hopes. Why, you ask? The spiritual event falls on a prosperous numerological day 8/8 (8 is the number of growth and transformation, so two 8s are considered to heighten the energy). Although the portal is open from July 28th to August 12th, the 8th holds the peak energy. The gateway opens due to the alignment of the sun in Leo, Sirius, and the Earth. Sirius is the brightest star in our skies, and also known as the Dog Star. At this point in the winter, the star, known by some as the ‘spiritual Sun’, reappears in the sky after having been hidden by the angle of the Earth. The Ancient Egyptians looked forward to the flooding of the Nile during this period and also believed this celestial positioning created a bridge between realms.