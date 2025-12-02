As we dust off the stale vibes, the Full Moon calls upon us to be more open with our emotions and discuss them with others. Since the Nodes of Destiny are squaring the lunation, we need to be ready to state our opinions. There can be issues in communication, causing problems with others. Still, if we mentally grow and use this opportunity to be more direct and not hold back, then we will be able to move past the internal conflict and tension that we are feeling. Letting go of our old patterns will be challenging, and we may fluctuate throughout the process. It'll take a minute, even though we are starting the journey now.