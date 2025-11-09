Jupiter Retrograde In Cancer Is Here — Protect Your Energy & Your Heart
Jupiter, the planet of divine wisdom and luck, will be moonwalking in the water sign Cancer from November 12, 2025 (Just after 11/11, the 1111 portal to success — hopefully that transcends to the overall energy of Jupiter retrograde…fingers crossed) to March 11, 2026. The next four months will be when we rethink what makes us secure and safe, which is unravelling because the expansive planet is moving more slowly, making matters seem more difficult and bigger than they need to be. Reassessing relationships and family dynamics will be a big story during the festive season and Valentine’s Day, since we are determining who and what we wish to take into the new year with us. We have gained insight into the actual colours and motives of others; now, we must plan how we should move forward.
Although we like Jupiter in Cancer (this is the sign of Jupiter’s exaltation), the flipside is that it can also harm our lives. Jupiter always takes big swings and makes huge bets to win large. The caveat is that we’ll get minimal returns on investments and wagers. The stakes are high, so don't play in a higher bracket and above our capabilities to ensure we lose less. The same applies to relationships — protecting our energy and deciphering who we let into our hearts ensures that we won't hurt when it comes to romantic partnerships and friendships. Another theme at play is travel. Jupiter retrograde might make us stay close to home, harness delays, or cause us to be in closer proximity to family.
The planetary backspin occurs amidst two Mercury retrogrades — that's right, this transit will add to the intensity. The Mercurial backspin from November 9 to 30 in Sagittarius and Scorpio gets immense drama from Jupiter’s backward rotation. We’ll be more reflective than usual and unsure about our circumstances. The Mercury retrograde that backstrokes in Pisces from February 26 to March 21 makes our emotions extremely tender. We may have to cry out our sentiments to release them. Carry a pack of tissues everywhere in case they are needed because the slightest comments or annoyances could set us off at these times.
Other planets, such as Saturn and Neptune in Pisces, and Uranus in Taurus will also be retrograde for the majority of the time. As a result, we’ll be apt to be in an ocean of emotions. It'll be hard to set our sights on newness, as the cosmos are pulling us backward. The tides are high, resulting in cautious behaviour. There will be moments when we act on impulse, but it's advisable to meditate on matters a few times before taking charge.
As with all retrogrades, prepare for the unexpected. Go with the flow to ensure smooth sailing. Doing so can make a huge difference because we won’t overthink or stress so hard. Good luck!
Important Dates:
November 18: Jupiter retrograde in Cancer harmonises with the Sun in Scorpio, giving us a chance to take a step back and see ourselves clearly.
November 23: Jupiter retrograde in Cancer connects with Mercury retrograde in Scorpio, making us sentimental and longing for the past.
November 26: Jupiter retrograde in Cancer trines Venus in Scorpio, intensifying our emotions and desire to connect with others.
December 7: Jupiter retrograde in Cancer and Mercury retrograde in Scorpio sync up again, retracing the actions and decisions of the previous weeks.
January 10, 2026: Jupiter retrograde in Cancer opposes Venus in Capricorn, pushing us to take risks that may or may not be victorious.
January 10, 2026: Jupiter retrograde in Cancer juxtaposes the Sun in Capricorn, amplifying our strength and vitality.
January 11, 2026: Jupiter retrograde in Cancer aspects Mars in Capricorn, adding energy and gusto to our auras.
January 14, 2026: Jupiter retrograde in Cancer links up with Mercury in Capricorn, intensifying miscommunications and travel delays.
February 17, 2026: Jupiter retrograde in Cancer dances with Mercury in Pisces, allowing us to be more sensitive to others and ourselves.
February 23, 2026: Jupiter retrograde in Cancer and Venus in Pisces get nostalgic, enticing us to reach out to those who made an impression upon us back in the day.
March 5, 2026: Jupiter retrograde in Cancer and the Sun in Pisces, boosting our self-confidence and rizz.
March 9, 2026: Jupiter retrograde in Cancer and Mercury retrograde in Pisces, establishing re-communication with old flames and acquaintances.
This article was originally published on Refinery29 US
