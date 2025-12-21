Your Horoscope This Week: December 21 To 27
Welcome to a major transition week, R29 babes. On December 21st, the solstice strikes and Capricorn Season officially begins, marking one of the most powerful energetic pivots of the year. In astrology, solstices are threshold moments: they represent extremes of light and dark, visibility and invisibility, action and rest. This one ushers us into four weeks of self-dedication, sovereignty, and intentional effort. And because Mars is already in Capricorn as the sun changes signs, we haven’t entered this energy cold.
We’ve been acclimating to discipline, devotion, and long-term thinking for weeks now. What shifts at the solstice is not effort, but orientation: we move from Sagittarius’s freedom-seeking, exploratory energy into Capricorn’s grounded commitment to self, legacy, and responsibility. We’re also coming off the Sagittarius New Moon, making this an ideal week to set intentions if you haven’t yet, or to recommit to the ones that truly matter.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Before the sun even enters Capricorn, though, there’s an important emotional undercurrent. In the early hours of December 21st at 5:08 a.m. EST, Jupiter in Cancer squares Chiron in Aries, creating a moment of tension between sensitivity and action. Jupiter in Cancer amplifies emotional truth, memory, and the need for safety, while Chiron in Aries exposes wounds around identity, courage, and self-assertion.
Collectively, this can feel like wanting to protect ourselves while also being asked to take bold steps forward. Old insecurities may flare up, especially around whether we’re allowed to take up space or move decisively while still honouring our feelings. The entry into Capricorn Season acts as a grounding balm after this square, reminding us that we don’t have to choose between emotional honesty and forward momentum. We can build from both.
As the week unfolds, the Capricorn influence deepens. On December 24th, Venus enters Capricorn, joining the sun and Mars and bringing seriousness to our relationships — romantic, platonic, and professional. Even during the holidays, the collective mood is less about small talk and more about substance. We’re thinking about money, security, generational wealth, and what (or who) is actually worth investing in. Standards are higher, patience is thinner, and performative connection won’t cut it. This is a powerful moment to turn that discernment inward first. How can you live according to the standards you expect from others? How can you embody the stability, integrity, and commitment you’re craving? Capricorn Season isn’t about deprivation — it’s about self-respect. And this solstice week sets the tone.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, this solstice week begins with a potent internal–external tension. As the sun enters Capricorn on December 21st, your career, reputation, and long-term goals light up, asking you to take yourself seriously and step more fully into leadership. But just before that shift, Jupiter in Cancer squares Chiron in your sign, bringing emotional material to the surface, especially around home, family, and your inner child. You may feel pulled between ambition and vulnerability, between showing up powerfully in the world and tending to old wounds that want your attention. This can be an uncomfortable but clarifying start to the week. The message is clear: true authority comes from emotional honesty. When you acknowledge where you still need care, you actually become more grounded and effective in your public life.
As the week continues, the focus sharpens. On December 24th, Venus enters Capricorn, joining the sun and Mars and intensifying themes around professional relationships, long-term commitments, and the value you bring to the table. The second half of the week asks you to evaluate where your time, energy, and talents are going, and whether they’re being reciprocated in meaningful ways. This isn’t about chasing validation; it’s about alignment. You may feel less patient with superficial interactions and more drawn to connections that support your growth and legacy. Capricorn energy here reminds you that success isn’t just about achievement… it’s about building something you can stand behind with pride.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, the solstice ushers in Capricorn season and activates your sector of higher learning, belief systems, and long-term vision, inviting you to zoom out and consider where you’re headed next. But this week doesn’t begin in purely practical territory. Just before the sun enters Capricorn, Jupiter in Cancer squares Chiron in Aries, stirring emotional material in your subconscious and healing sector. Old fears, unspoken worries, or patterns you’ve kept buried may surface, especially around trusting yourself to move forward without having everything figured out. This square can feel disorienting, but it’s also liberating. You’re being asked to release limiting beliefs that have quietly shaped your decisions and to make room for a more compassionate inner narrative as you step into the next chapter.
As the week unfolds, Venus, your ruling planet, enters Capricorn on December 24th, joining the sun and Mars and bringing clarity to what you want to commit to long-term. The second half of the week favours intentional planning, meaningful conversations about the future, and decisions that support growth beyond your comfort zone. You may feel drawn to travel plans, educational pursuits, or spiritual practices that offer both structure and inspiration. Rather than rushing, Capricorn energy encourages you to build your expansion thoughtfully. This is about choosing paths that feel both grounding and expansive — ones that honour your values while helping you grow beyond what’s familiar.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, cosmic beings, this solstice week begins with emotional depth and psychological insight. As the sun enters Capricorn on December 21st, your focus shifts to intimacy, shared resources, trust, and energetic exchange. But before that grounding takes hold, Jupiter in Cancer squares Chiron in Aries, activating tensions between your friendships, future goals, and deeper emotional wounds around belonging. You may notice sensitivities around who truly supports you, who drains you, and where you’ve overextended yourself socially or emotionally. This square can surface discomfort, but it’s also clarifying. It asks you to get honest about reciprocity and to release group dynamics or obligations that no longer feel aligned as you prepare for a more intentional chapter.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
As the week unfolds, Venus enters Capricorn on December 24th, joining the sun and Mars and deepening your desire for emotional and financial integrity. The second half of the week favours serious conversations around shared money, long-term commitments, or emotional boundaries. You may feel less inclined toward surface-level connection and more focused on building trust that’s earned, not assumed. Capricorn energy here supports mature intimacy — the kind that feels stabilising rather than consuming. This solstice week reminds you that when your inner world is supported, your outer brilliance flows more freely.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, this solstice week places relationships at the centre of your attention. As the sun enters Capricorn on December 21st, your partnership sector is activated, bringing focus to commitment, collaboration, and emotional balance with others. Just before that shift, Jupiter in your sign squares Chiron in Aries, highlighting tension between your personal growth and professional or public-facing wounds. You may feel torn between honouring your emotional needs and showing up confidently in the world. Old insecurities around visibility or leadership could resurface, but they do so in order to be healed. This square asks you to trust that caring for yourself doesn’t weaken your ambition… it strengthens it.
As the week continues, Venus enters Capricorn on December 24th, joining the sun and Mars and adding seriousness to your relationships. The second half of the week encourages you to assess which connections feel mutual, stable, and aligned with your long-term goals. You may feel less interested in keeping the peace at all costs and more committed to partnerships that offer real support. This is a powerful moment to redefine what commitment means to you: choosing relationships that feel grounding, respectful, and capable of growing with you.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, this solstice week begins with a call to recalibrate your energy and priorities. As the sun enters Capricorn on December 21st, your focus shifts to work, health, routines, and the systems that hold your daily life together. But before that grounding fully settles in, Jupiter in Cancer squares Chiron in Aries, activating emotional material tied to rest, burnout, faith, and old beliefs about always having to be “on.” You may feel the tension between wanting to push forward and realising your body or spirit needs more care. This is a powerful moment to listen to subtle signals — fatigue, irritation, or restlessness are all messages asking you to work with yourself, not against yourself.
As the week progresses, Venus enters Capricorn on December 24th, joining the sun and Mars and bringing harmony and intentionality to your daily life. The second half of the week is ideal for refining habits, improving work dynamics, and committing to routines that support your long-term vitality. This isn’t about restriction… it’s about self-respect. You may feel more motivated to clean up your schedule, set clearer boundaries at work, or invest in practices that make you feel stronger and more capable. This solstice week reminds you that sustainable success starts with taking care of the engine that powers it all: you.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, this solstice week activates themes of joy, creativity, and emotional honesty. As the sun enters Capricorn on December 21st, your sector of pleasure, romance, and self-expression comes into focus, inviting you to take what you love seriously. But just before that grounding energy settles in, Jupiter in Cancer squares Chiron in Aries, surfacing deeper feelings around vulnerability, trust, and shared emotional or financial investments. You may notice where you’ve been over-giving, overthinking, or holding back out of fear of losing control. This square can stir discomfort, but it also offers healing clarity, especially around intimacy and what you truly need to feel safe opening your heart.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
As the week continues, Venus enters Capricorn on December 24th, joining the sun and Mars and bringing warmth, devotion, and maturity to matters of love and creativity. The second half of the week favours meaningful connection over casual interaction. Whether romantic or artistic, you’re drawn toward experiences that feel grounded, intentional, and worth investing in. This is a powerful time to commit to a passion project, deepen a relationship, or simply allow yourself to enjoy what you’ve worked so hard to build. The solstice reminds you that joy doesn’t have to be earned… it can be chosen.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, this solstice week is giving “I said I was fine, but the body kept the receipts.” As the sun enters Capricorn on December 21st, your focus turns inward to home, family, and emotional foundations. You’re craving comfort, stability, and maybe even a little nesting energy. But just before that grounding arrives, Jupiter in Cancer squares Chiron in Aries, poking at the tension between your public image and your closest relationships. Translation: you might be killing it at work or showing up polished on the outside, while privately feeling misunderstood, under-supported, or low-key exhausted by certain dynamics. This could look like smiling through a family dinner you’d rather skip, or realising you’ve been people-pleasing your way into burnout. The solstice asks you to be honest about where you actually need support instead of pretending you’ve got it all handled.
By midweek, the vibe shifts from emotional awareness to practical action. On December 24th, Venus, your ruling planet, enters Capricorn, joining the sun and Mars and turning your attention to what stability really looks like. The second half of the week is perfect for setting boundaries at home, having the “okay but how are we actually doing?” conversation, or making decisions that support your long-term peace, even if they’re not immediately popular. This is Capricorn energy with receipts: choosing rest over obligation, quality over quantity, and emotional safety over aesthetics. The glow-up here is subtle but powerful. You’re learning that balance isn’t about keeping everyone happy… it’s about creating a life that doesn’t drain you.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, this solstice week is delivering truths with zero fluff and no emotional cushioning. As the sun enters Capricorn on December 21st, your mind shifts into strategist mode. Communication, scheduling, boundaries, and logistics suddenly matter a lot more. But before you can fully enjoy the clarity, Jupiter in Cancer squares Chiron in Aries, stirring tension between your big-picture beliefs and the daily grind that’s been quietly wearing you down. You may realise you’ve been philosophising your way around a very real problem, like saying “it’ll work out” instead of actually fixing your schedule, your habits, or your burnout. The solstice doesn’t judge you for this. It just hands you the clipboard and asks you to be honest.
Then, because the universe loves divine timing, Venus enters Capricorn on December 24th, joining the sun and Mars and upgrading your communication style from “intuitive and intense” to “clear, intentional, and impossible to misinterpret.” The second half of the week favours direct conversations, firm decisions, and cutting through emotional static. You’re less interested in explaining yourself and more interested in results. Think fewer dramatic monologues, more bullet points. This is a powerful moment to say what you mean, mean what you say, and stop entertaining dynamics that require you to over-function. Capricorn energy doesn’t ask you to be nicer — it asks you to be effective.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, this solstice week is giving “freedom, but make it fiscally responsible.” As the sun enters Capricorn on December 21st, your focus shifts to money, self-worth, and what you actually have to show for all those big ideas. But before you can fully lean into the budgeting era, Jupiter in Cancer squares Chiron in Aries, stirring emotional stuff around shared resources, trust, and independence. You may notice a low-grade irritation about having to rely on someone else, or realising you’ve been way too chill about an arrangement that deserves more structure. The solstice doesn’t cancel your optimism; it just asks you to back it up with a plan.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
By the second half of the week, the tone sharpens. Venus enters Capricorn on December 24th, joining the sun and Mars and making it clear that your time, energy, and talents are not a charity. You’re more selective about how you spend your money and who gets access to you. This could look like saying no to last-minute plans, renegotiating financial terms, or finally admitting that “exposure” is not a currency. Capricorn energy here isn’t about being boring, it’s about valuing yourself enough to build something sustainable. The real freedom comes from knowing you’re not winging it anymore.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, the solstice marks your official reset, and you feel it immediately. As the sun enters your sign on December 21st, the focus shifts back to you: your body, your boundaries, your identity, your direction. But before that clarity fully lands, Jupiter in Cancer squares Chiron in Aries, bringing up emotional tension between your public role and your private foundation. You may feel pulled between responsibility and vulnerability, between being “the strong one” and needing support yourself. Old family patterns or inner-child wounds could surface, not to derail you, but to remind you that leadership doesn’t mean emotional self-denial. This solstice asks you to define success in a way that includes your well-being, not just your output.
As the week continues, your presence sharpens. On December 24th, Venus enters your sign, joining the sun and Mars and adding magnetism, maturity, and seriousness to how you show up and what you attract. People notice you more now, but not because you’re performing. It’s because you’re embodied. The second half of the week is ideal for recommitting to yourself, refining your goals, and setting the tone for the year ahead. You may feel less interested in explaining yourself and more interested in alignment. The shadow here is over-identifying with productivity or carrying responsibility that isn’t yours. The power move? Choosing yourself without guilt. Capricorn Season doesn’t ask you to do more… it asks you to do what matters.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, this solstice week is giving “main character energy, but with emotional accountability.” As the sun enters Capricorn on December 21st, you slip into a quieter, more behind-the-scenes mode. This activates your rest, reflection, and subconscious sector, which already feels ironic given how visible your thoughts usually are. But before you can fully retreat, Jupiter in Cancer squares Chiron in Aries, highlighting tension between your daily responsibilities and how you communicate your needs. You might realise you’ve been intellectually explaining your feelings instead of actually feeling them. Or pushing through exhaustion because “it’s fine.” The solstice gently (but firmly) calls that bluff.
Then, because the universe loves a slow burn, Venus enters Capricorn on December 24th, joining the sun and Mars and reinforcing the message: rest is not optional, and boundaries are not rude. The second half of the week favours solitude with purpose: tying up loose ends, clearing emotional clutter, and quietly deciding what you’re no longer available for in 2026. This isn’t isolation; it’s preparation. Capricorn energy here asks you to stop leaking energy in places that don’t return it. You’re not disappearing…you’re conserving power. And honestly? That’s very on brand for the upgrade ahead.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, this solstice week is quietly calling you out, in a loving, no-nonsense way. As the sun enters Capricorn on December 21st, your focus shifts to friends, community, and long-term goals. But before that clarity fully lands, Jupiter in Cancer squares Chiron in Aries, activating tension between joy, creativity, romance, and your relationship with money or self-worth. Translation: you might want to do what feels good, but there’s a voice reminding you that vibes alone don’t pay bills or sustain dreams. You could feel emotionally exposed around what you deserve versus what you’ve been settling for. The solstice doesn’t shame you for dreaming… it simply asks whether you’re willing to support those dreams with structure.
Then the tone firms up. Venus enters Capricorn on December 24th, joining the sun and Mars and bringing seriousness to your social life. The second half of the week is about discernment: who’s actually aligned with your future, and who’s just along for the ride? You may feel less available for emotional freeloading and more interested in connections that show up consistently. Capricorn energy here helps you mature your compassion, keeping your heart open without overextending yourself. You’re learning that boundaries don’t make you colder; they make your magic sustainable. And honestly? That’s the ultimate end-of-year glow up.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT