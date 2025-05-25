Saturn In Aries Is Here — & It’s Time For You To Grow

Saturn is a dominant planet that likes to take charge and Aries is the zodiac sign that is self-reliant. When the two collide, we may focus on how we can solely advance ourselves rather than on helping others. Saturn is exalted in Libra, which is the opposite sign of Aries, and commits to being a team player. This means that when Saturn is in Aries, the planet is in detriment and urges us to be selfish. As a result, struggles can occur along the way. Saturn in Aries can be a complex combination because the fire sign is impulsive, and the planet itself is known to be strategic. When these two come together, it can make us question how to take action.