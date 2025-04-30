Your May Horoscope Is Here — & It’s Not A Month You’ll Ever Forget

Cosmic Beings, May is not a month we’ll forget. It opens with the skies singing a soft rebellion. On May 2nd at 1:00 p.m. AEST, Uranus, the planet of revolution, currently in Taurus, forms a sextile with the North Node in Pisces (which symbolises our collective higher destiny). The message is clear: the world is weird, and you are too. But that’s the gift. This is a time to embrace your quirks, your contradictions, your inner indie film protagonist who paints under moonlight and dances like nobody’s watching — because chances are, someone is, and they’ve been waiting for someone just like you. Taurus energy teaches us to embody our values, while Pisces vibes urge us to dream without borders. When they harmonise, we start choosing the oﬀbeat path because it feels like home. We begin trusting that doing what lights us up is the way to find our people, our peace, and our purpose.