Your Horoscope This Week: December 14 To 20

The New Moon in Sag on December 20th lands in your career sector, and it’s asking you to dream big about your professional life. This is the final new moon of 2025, so set intentions around the kind of success, recognition, and impact you want to create in the next six months. What would your career look like if it felt like your calling instead of just paying bills? What professional reputation would you have if you trusted your sensitivity was an asset? This new moon is ruled by Jupiter in Cancer, which is activating your creativity sector, creating a beautiful connection between your professional ambitions and your need for pleasure. Maybe you’re realising that success is most sustainable when your work actually brings you joy, or that your career should reflect your creative gifts, not just your practical skills. Set intentions that honour both your ambition and your need for fulfilment… you don’t have to sacrifice happiness for success. Trust your intuition about which professional moves will actually feed your soul, not just your resume.