Your Horoscope This Week: December 14 To 20
R29 babes, we’ve made it to the final full week of Sag Season, and the energy shift is major. The highlight of this week is Mars leaving Sagittarius and entering Capricorn on December 15th, where it’s exalted, meaning this planet of action and ambition literally feels its best and performs at peak capacity in this earth sign. Mars will be in Capricorn for six weeks, and the collective vibe is shifting from “let’s explore everything!” to “let’s actually build something that lasts.”
This transit activates our discipline and ability to execute long-term goals with strategic precision instead of just spontaneous enthusiasm. Mars in Capricorn wants us focused, productive, and climbing mountains — both literal and metaphorical. But here’s the shadow: this energy can make us workaholics who forget that rest is productive too, or so focused on ending the year strong that we burn ourselves out trying to prove something.
The pressure to “finish 2025 perfectly” might feel intense, but remember: we’re in a 9 year in numerology, which is about spiritual completion and releasing what no longer serves us, not forcing traditional ambition. We’re also in the Year of the Snake in Chinese astrology, which is about shedding skin and dropping deadweight rather than aggressive forward momentum. The real work this week is grounded, consistent action toward goals that will ultimately make you feel lighter, not heavier.
Luckily, we still have some Sagittarius fire to balance all that Capricorn earth, because Mercury just entered Sag and the sun is wrapping up its tour here too. This blend of fire and earth is actually perfect: the Sagittarius energy keeps us optimistic, fun-seeking, and dreaming big while the Capricorn energy helps us figure out what practical steps we need to take to make those dreams real. You’re allowed to have fun and be productive, to set ambitious goals and take strategic action, to dream and build.
The key is not letting Mars in Capricorn convince you that grinding is the only path forward, or that your worth is measured by how much you accomplish before the year ends. The fire reminds us to enjoy the process, the earth reminds us to show up consistently — both are necessary. If you’re feeling torn between wanting to party through the holidays and feeling guilty that you’re not working hard enough, that’s this cosmic tension playing out. Give yourself permission to do both, intentionally.
And speaking of dreaming big: the New Moon in Sagittarius on December 20th is one of the most uplifting, hopeful lunar resets of the entire year. This is the final new moon of 2025, which means it’s your cosmic invitation to set intentions without playing small, to dream so big it feels uncomfortable, and to ask yourself: where could I be six months from now if I actually believed in my potential? Sagittarius energy is about expansion, optimism, and trusting that the universe wants you to win — this is not the new moon for realistic, practical goals (that’s what Mars in Capricorn is for). This is the new moon for vision-boarding your dream life and taking one bold action that proves you’re serious about it. The cosmic assignment for this week is clear: set intentions like your dreams are already real, take consistent action with Mars in Capricorn’s support, and trust your gut with Jupiter in Cancer’s wisdom.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, the final week of Sag Season is lighting up your expansion sector, and honestly, you’ve been living your best adventurous life. But the energy shifts dramatically on December 15th when Mars (your ruler) enters Capricorn and your career sector for the next six weeks. This is huge — Mars is exalted in Capricorn, meaning your ambition, drive, and professional focus are about to be unstoppable.
You’re entering your “build the empire” era, where disciplined action toward career goals feels natural instead of forced. The next six weeks are perfect for promotions, launching businesses, or simply showing up professionally with the kind of consistency that creates lasting success. But here’s the shadow: Mars in Capricorn can make you such a workaholic that you forget fun exists, or so focused on climbing that you burn out before you reach the top. Remember that rest is strategic, not lazy, and your career success is more sustainable when you’re not sacrificing your entire life for it.
The New Moon in Sagittarius on December 20th lands in your expansion sector and it’s giving “dream so big it scares you” energy. This is the final new moon of 2025, so set intentions around travel, higher learning, entrepreneurship, or simply expanding your worldview in ways that feel impossible right now. Act as if you’re already living your dream life six months from now. This new moon is ruled by Jupiter in Cancer, which is activating your home sector. Maybe you’re expanding your idea of what home means, planning to move somewhere that supports your growth, or simply realising that your foundation needs to evolve to hold your bigger dreams. Set intentions that honour both your need for adventure and your need for emotional security… you don’t have to choose between exploring the world and having roots.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, the final week of Sag Season is wrapping up in your transformation and shared resources sector, and you’ve been doing some deep work around intimacy and joint finances. On December 15th, Mars enters Capricorn and your expansion sector for six weeks, giving you the disciplined drive to finally take action on travel plans, educational pursuits, or philosophical growth you’ve been contemplating. Mars in Capricorn wants your expansion strategic and sustainable, not just spontaneous and scattered. You might feel motivated to book the trip, enrol in the course, or commit to beliefs that require consistent practice instead of just inspiration. The shadow is becoming so focused on planning your expansion that you forget to actually experience it, or turning growth into another checklist instead of an adventure.
The New Moon in Sagittarius on December 20th activates your transformation and shared resources sector with “benevolent billionaire” energy. This is your cosmic invitation to set intentions around the kind of wealth, intimacy, and power you want to embody in the next six months. What does abundance look like when you’re not just surviving but thriving? What partnerships (romantic or financial) would actually support your evolution? This week’s new moon is ruled by Jupiter in Cancer, which is lighting up your communication sector, so your words have extra manifestation power right now. This is one of the best times to speak your dream life into existence… literally say out loud what you’re calling in around money, shared resources, and transformation. You can manifest through honest conversations about what you need financially and emotionally. Trust that speaking your desires clearly is the first step toward materialising them.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, the final week of Sag Season is lighting up your partnership sector with adventurous, honest relationship energy. But on December 15th, Mars enters Capricorn and your transformation sector for six weeks, shifting your focus to shadow work, shared resources, and intimacy that requires discipline. Mars in Capricorn wants you taking strategic action on healing, financial partnerships, or depth work you’ve been avoiding.
You might feel motivated to finally start therapy consistently, have serious conversations about joint finances, or simply show up to your shadow work with the same dedication you’d give to a career goal. But beware of becoming so intense about transformation that you forget to breathe… Let Mars help you commit to your depth work, but remember that healing has its own timeline and can’t be forced into productivity metrics.
The New Moon in Sagittarius on December 20th lands in your partnership sector and it’s asking you to dream big about relationships. This is the final new moon of 2025, so set intentions around the kind of partnerships (romantic or business) you want to call in over the next six months. What does collaboration look like when both people are free to be themselves? Who would you be in a relationship that actually celebrates your duality? This new moon is ruled by Jupiter in Cancer, which is activating your money and self-worth sector, creating a powerful connection between how you value yourself and the partnerships you attract. Maybe you’re realising that the relationships you call in are directly related to how much you believe you deserve good things, or that financial abundance supports the kind of partnerships you actually want. Set intentions that honour both your need for connection and your individual worth.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, Sag Season is wrapping up in your wellness and daily routine sector, and you’ve been experimenting with making self-care feel more adventurous. On December 15th, Mars in Capricorn enters your partnership sector for six weeks, giving you the drive to take serious action on relationships. Mars in Capricorn wants your connections disciplined, committed, and built on solid foundations; this is about showing up consistently in partnerships instead of just when it feels easy.
You might feel motivated to have difficult relationship conversations, set boundaries you’ve been avoiding, or simply put in the work to build partnerships that last. Avoid becoming so focused on fixing relationships that you lose the softness, or treating connections like another responsibility instead of something you actually enjoy. Let Mars help you build sustainable partnerships, but don’t sacrifice emotional intimacy for the appearance of stability.
The New Moon in Sag on December 20th activates your wellness sector and it’s asking you to dream big about your daily life. This is the final new moon of 2025, so set intentions around routines, health practices, and work habits that would make your everyday existence feel like your dream life. What would your mornings look like if you actually prioritised yourself? What work would you do if it felt like play? This new moon is ruled by Jupiter in your sign, which is amplifying your intuition, emotional expansion, and ability to trust yourself. Your gut feelings about wellness are extra accurate right now. Set intentions around self-care that’s sustainable and joyful, not just optimised. Trust your body’s wisdom about what it actually needs instead of what productivity culture says you should do.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, the final week of Sag Season lights up your creativity, romance, and pleasure sector with playful fire energy. But on December 15th, Mars enters Capricorn and your wellness sector for six weeks, shifting your focus to routines, health, and daily discipline. Mars in Capricorn wants you taking your self-care seriously… this is about building sustainable habits instead of just spontaneous wellness moments. You might feel motivated to commit to consistent workouts, create structured morning routines, or finally address health issues with strategic action instead of just positive thinking.
This transit’s shadow is becoming such a perfectionist about your routines that you lose the joy, or treating your body like another project that needs to be optimised for maximum performance. Let Mars help you build daily discipline, but remember that wellness is about feeling good, not just looking productive.
The New Moon in Sag on December 20th lands in your creativity, romance, and joy sector, and it’s basically the universe handing you permission to play without guilt. This is the final new moon of 2025, so set intentions around the kind of creative expression, romantic connections, and pleasure you want to experience in the next six months. What would you create if you knew it would be celebrated? Who would you love if you trusted they could handle your light? This new moon is ruled by Jupiter in Cancer, which is activating your solitude and healing sector, creating an interesting blend between public expression and private processing. Maybe you’re realising that your best creative work comes from the healing you’re doing in private, or that romance feels safer when you’ve processed your own patterns first. Set intentions that honour both your need to shine and your need to do inner work… sometimes the most magnetic thing you can create is what emerges after you’ve healed. Trust your intuition about what actually brings you joy versus what just gets applause.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, the final week of Sag Season activates your home sector with expansive energy. On December 15th, Mars enters Capricorn and your creativity sector for six weeks, giving you disciplined fire to actually finish creative projects instead of just planning them. Mars in Capricorn wants your self-expression strategic, your romantic life intentional, and your pleasure productive (yes, even fun gets organised with this transit). You might feel motivated to commit to creative routines, pursue romantic connections with clear intentions, or simply show up to your joy with consistency instead of waiting for inspiration. But beware of becoming so serious about fun that you forget to actually enjoy it, or turning creativity into another checklist where nothing feels good enough. Let Mars help you build sustainable creative practices, but remember that play is most powerful when it’s spontaneous, not scheduled.
The New Moon in Sag on December 20th activates your home sector, asking you to dream big about your foundation. This is the final new moon of 2025, so set intentions around the kind of living situation, family dynamics, and emotional roots you want to cultivate. What would home feel like if it supported your wildest dreams? What family relationships would look like if everyone spoke their truth? This new moon is ruled by Jupiter in Cancer, which is activating your friendship and community sector, creating a connection between your private foundation and your public social life. Maybe you’re realising that chosen family is just as important as blood family, or that your home needs to be a place where you can host the community you’re building. Set intentions that honour both your need for domestic sanctuary and your desire for meaningful social connection. Trust your intuition about what foundation actually supports the person you’re becoming, not just what you think home should look like.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, Sag Season is wrapping up in your communication sector, and you’ve been speaking your truth more boldly than usual. On December 15th, Mars enters Capricorn and your home sector for six weeks, giving you the drive to take action on domestic situations you’ve been contemplating. Mars in Capricorn wants your foundation solid, and your living situation functional. You might feel motivated to move, renovate, set boundaries with family, or simply create a home environment that supports your goals instead of just housing your stuff. The shadow of this transit is becoming so focused on fixing your foundation that you create more stress than stability, or treating home like another project that needs to be perfected. Let Mars help you build the sanctuary you need, but don’t sacrifice emotional comfort for the appearance of having it together.
The New Moon in Sag on December 20th lands in your communication sector, and it’s asking you to dream big about your voice. This is the final new moon of 2025, so set intentions around how you want to express yourself, what conversations you want to have, and what ideas you want to share over the next six months. What would you say if you knew people would actually listen? What would you write if you weren’t editing for everyone’s comfort? This new moon is ruled by Jupiter in Cancer, which is activating your career sector, creating a powerful connection between your personal expression and your professional reputation. Maybe you’re realising that your authentic voice is actually your biggest career asset, or that the conversations you’ve been having privately are ready to become your public message. Set intentions that honour both your need to communicate honestly and your professional ambitions. Trust your intuition about what needs to be said, even if it disrupts the peace.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, the final week of Sag Season continues to activate your money and self-worth sector with optimistic abundance energy. On December 15th, Mars, your planetary ruler, enters Capricorn and your communication sector for six weeks, giving your words serious power and your ideas strategic execution. Mars in Capricorn wants you to use your voice to build something that lasts. You might feel motivated to finally write that thing, have important professional conversations, or speak up in situations where you usually stay quiet. The shadow of this transit is becoming so intense in how you communicate that people feel attacked instead of informed, or treating every conversation like a strategic negotiation instead of genuine connection. Let Mars help you express yourself powerfully, but remember that impact doesn’t require force… sometimes clarity is enough.
The New Moon in Sag on December 20th activates your money sector and it’s giving “abundant AF” energy. This is the final new moon of 2025, so set intentions around the kind of financial reality you want to be living in six months. What would your bank account look like if you actually believed you deserved abundance? What income streams would exist if you valued yourself accurately? This new moon is ruled by Jupiter in Cancer, which is lighting up your expansion and belief sector, creating a powerful connection between what you believe is possible and what you can actually manifest financially. Maybe you’re realising that your money story is directly connected to your worldview, or that abundance requires you to expand your beliefs about what you’re allowed to have. Set intentions that honour your actual worth, not the discounted version you offer when you’re scared of asking for too much. Trust your intuition about which financial moves will actually create the freedom you’re seeking… your gut knows the difference between strategy and scarcity.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, this is the final full week of your season and honestly, you’ve been living in main character energy. But on December 15th, Mars enters Capricorn and your money sector for six weeks, shifting your focus from exploration to building actual wealth. Mars in Capricorn wants your finances strategic, your income streams consistent, and your spending intentional. This transit is about creating financial stability that supports your adventures instead of just winging it with optimism. During Mars in Cap, you might feel motivated to budget seriously, pursue income opportunities with discipline, or simply get honest about the difference between an abundance mindset and actual money management. The shadow is becoming so focused on making money that you forget why you wanted financial freedom in the first place, or grinding so hard for security that you lose the joy. Let Mars help you build sustainable wealth, but remember that money should fund your dreams, not replace them.
The New Moon in your sign on December 20th is the cosmic event of your year — this is the final new moon of 2025 and it’s asking you to dream the biggest dreams. Set intentions around who you want to be, where you want to go, and what you want to believe about your potential over the next six months. This is the time to vision your ideal life as if it’s already real and then take one bold step toward it. This new moon is ruled by Jupiter in Cancer, which is activating your transformation and shared resources sector, creating a connection between your personal expansion and your intimate partnerships. Maybe you’re realising that your growth is supported by the right financial or emotional partnerships, or that transformation requires resources (both material and relational) you can’t build alone. Set intentions that honour your need for freedom and your need for depth… you can be independent and supported simultaneously.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, the final week of Sag Season is activating your solitude and spirituality sector, asking you to process before you build. But on December 15th, Mars enters your sign for six weeks and you’re about to be unstoppable. Mars is exalted in Capricorn, meaning your drive, ambition, and ability to execute are at peak levels… this is your time to make power moves, start new projects, and show everyone what disciplined action looks like. You might feel more confident, energised, and ready to take up space in ways you usually downplay. The shadow of this transit is becoming such a workaholic that you forget you’re human, or pushing yourself so hard toward goals that you burn out before you succeed. Mars in your sign is a gift, but only if you remember that rest is part of the strategy, not a weakness.
The New Moon in Sag on December 20th lands in your solitude and closure sector, asking you to set intentions around your inner world. This is the final new moon of 2025, so what do you want to release, heal, or complete over the next six months? What would your spiritual practice look like if it felt nourishing instead of obligatory? This new moon is ruled by Jupiter in Cancer, which is activating your partnership sector, creating an interesting blend between private healing and relationship dynamics. Maybe you’re realising that some closure needs to happen before you can show up fully in partnerships, or that the right connections support your inner work instead of disrupting it. Set intentions that honour both your need for solitude and your desire for genuine partnership… you don’t have to do all the healing alone, but some of it requires privacy.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, the final week of Sag Season is lighting up your friendship and community sector with expansive social energy. On December 15th, Mars enters Capricorn and your solitude sector for six weeks, shifting your focus from external community to internal healing. Mars in Capricorn wants you taking strategic action on your inner work: this is about committing to therapy, spiritual practices, or shadow work with the same discipline you’d give to any other goal. You might feel less social than usual and more called to process privately, which is actually necessary preparation for what’s coming. The shadow is isolating yourself so much that you forget community exists, or using solitude as avoidance instead of actual healing. Let Mars help you do the deep work in private, but don’t cut yourself off from support completely… sometimes healing requires both solitude and connection.
The New Moon in Sag on December 20th activates your friendship sector, and it’s asking you to dream big about community. This is the final new moon of 2025, so set intentions around the kind of friendships, collaborations, and social networks you want to be part of in six months. What would your people look like if they actually celebrated your weirdness? What community would you build if you trusted your vision was worth sharing? This new moon is ruled by Jupiter in Cancer, which is activating your wellness and daily routine sector, creating a connection between your social life and your self-care. Maybe you’re realising that the right friendships actually support your health instead of draining it, or that community should feel nourishing, not obligatory. Set intentions that honour both your need for aligned social connection and your need for sustainable routines… you can have friends and boundaries simultaneously. Trust your intuition about which communities are actually yours versus which ones you’re maintaining out of habit.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, the final week of Sag Season activates your career sector with ambitious, expansive energy. On December 15th, Mars enters Capricorn and your friendship and community sector for six weeks, giving you the drive to take action on social connections and collaborative projects. Mars in Capricorn is about building networks that actually support your goals instead of just filling social time. You might feel motivated to step into leadership roles in your community, launch group projects with clear structure, or simply set boundaries with friends who aren’t matching your energy. The shadow of this transit is becoming so selective about community that you isolate yourself, or treating friendships like another networking opportunity instead of genuine connection. Let Mars help you build intentional community, but remember that real friendship requires vulnerability, not just strategy.
The New Moon in Sag on December 20th lands in your career sector, and it’s asking you to dream big about your professional life. This is the final new moon of 2025, so set intentions around the kind of success, recognition, and impact you want to create in the next six months. What would your career look like if it felt like your calling instead of just paying bills? What professional reputation would you have if you trusted your sensitivity was an asset? This new moon is ruled by Jupiter in Cancer, which is activating your creativity sector, creating a beautiful connection between your professional ambitions and your need for pleasure. Maybe you’re realising that success is most sustainable when your work actually brings you joy, or that your career should reflect your creative gifts, not just your practical skills. Set intentions that honour both your ambition and your need for fulfilment… you don’t have to sacrifice happiness for success. Trust your intuition about which professional moves will actually feed your soul, not just your resume.
This article was originally published on Refinery29 US
