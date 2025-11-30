Your Horoscope This Week: November 30 To December 6
Cosmic beings, December opens with a spark… and it’s not subtle. Venus enters Sagittarius on December 1st, and suddenly the collective mood shifts from Scorpio’s shadowy introspection to something brighter, bolder, more curious, and admittedly more chaotic. Venus in Sagittarius wants us to flirt with life again: say yes to adventure, follow the spark, romanticise the journey, book the flight, flirt with the stranger at the café, and let our hearts stretch wider than our comfort zones. But the shadow side of Venus in Sag is real: burnout, overbooking ourselves, saying yes to too many invitations, and then remembering (sometimes too late) that we still live in human bodies with human limits. Water signs and Earth signs in particular may feel the social pressure rising, so move with intention: joy doesn’t have to mean depletion.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The week also begins with the Moon in Aries, forming a fiery trine to Venus in Sagittarius. This combo is pure superhero energy for the collective: confidence, momentum, fresh starts, bold declarations, and an “I can do anything” vibe that’s both empowering and a little dangerous. Aries fire plus Sagittarius fire equals fast decisions, big feelings, impulsive confessions, and the urge to start ten new things at once. You should absolutely use the momentum, but remember that fire needs direction, or it becomes a wildfire. If you’re feeling scattered or overstimulated, breathe, centre yourself, and slow down before you sprint.
From December 2nd to 3rd, the moon settles into Taurus, offering a stabilising, grounding pause before the cosmic plot twist: the Gemini Full Moon strikes on December 5th at 10:14 a.m. AEDT. This lunation is information-heavy and could lead to breaking news, big reveals, sudden clarity, misunderstood texts, resurfaced conversations, and plot twists in communication. Geminis in your life may act differently this week, more honest or more unfiltered. Because Mercury just ended its retrograde (and is still moving through its post-shadow), this full moon may bring echoes or loose ends from the retrograde cycle: the truth behind something you misread, the person who ghosted suddenly reappearing, unfinished conversations resurfacing. Flexibility is your best friend. Stay curious, not reactive.
And then, as if the cosmos knew we’d need a moment to process, the moon enters Cancer late on December 6th, softening the edges of all the stimulation. This Cancer Moon weekend invites us to retreat gently into ourselves: rest more, feel more, listen to our intuition more closely. After the fiery open to the week and the airy full moon peak, Cancer reminds us that integration happens in silence. This is the weekend to trust your inner tides, not the noise of the world. December wants momentum, but it wants emotional wisdom, too. The question is: can you honour both?
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, start the week with a spark, not a sprint. The moon’s in your sign, harmonising with Venus, which has freshly entered Sagittarius. It’s giving “inspired momentum,” not “burnout hustle.” You may feel the urge to dive headfirst into new ventures, conversations, or crushes, but let your fire simmer rather than explode. Venus in Sagittarius is lighting up your expansion and travel sector for the next few weeks, encouraging you to think bigger about love, passion, and creative collaborations — and to not settle for lukewarm. This is the kind of energy that asks: what would your life look like if you actually believed it could feel like an adventure?
By December 5th, the Full Moon in Gemini hits your communication sector, bringing a six-month story to a head. Think back to the ideas you had or seeds you planted around the Gemini New Moon in early June — what’s blossomed? What needs pruning? This lunation’s about reclaiming your voice, refining your message, and letting curiosity lead you closer to truth. If your opinions have changed, let them. If your truth has evolved, speak it. Your identity is expanding, and so is your power to influence.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, your planetary ruler Venus enters Sagittarius this week, activating your sector of intimacy, shared resources, and transformation, and it’s giving spiritual sugar daddy, but make it emotional alchemy. You’re being asked to trust more deeply, not just in others, but in your ability to evolve through the unknown. The Aries Moon earlier this week stirs your subconscious, surfacing long-lost dreams, old fears, and buried passion projects that still deserve a seat at your table. Let those messages rise without judgment. This is a week to check in with yourself: have you been overgiving or underreceiving?
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
By the time the Full Moon in Gemini arrives on December 5th, your value systems, income streams, and confidence levels get a cosmic spotlight. You’re invited to celebrate how far you’ve come since June while also being real about what needs rebalancing. Financially, you might be tying up loose ends or finally getting a payoff. Emotionally, it’s about owning your worth and no longer letting guilt or comparison dim your light. Say yes to aligned abundance, Taurus. And say no with your whole chest to anything that drains your joy.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, are you ready to reintroduce yourself? This is your annual Full Moon week, peaking December 5th, and it’s giving radiant reinvention, emotional release, and main character spotlight. But before we get there, Venus slides into Sagittarius and lights up your sector of relationships, partnerships, and soulmate contracts. People from your past may resurface, but so might visions of the kind of love, support, and collaboration you’ve long craved. The key? Don’t settle for half-hearted connections… not when the universe is offering you soul-deep mirrors.
With the moon shining brightly in your sign on the 5th, the spotlight is undeniably on you. This lunation wraps up a six-month cycle that began with the Gemini new moon in June, and it’s showing you just how much you’ve grown in your identity, your self-expression, and your capacity to communicate your truth, even when it’s messy or uncertain. This is a week to reintroduce yourself, not because you’ve changed who you are, but because you’re finally ready to own who you’ve always been. Let your inner twins dance it out. People are watching and your life is accelerating in the direction of your brightest dreams.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, your healing era has officially begun. Venus enters Sagittarius this week, activating your sector of wellness, rituals, and routines, and it’s reminding you that self-care doesn’t have to be boring. Whether it’s journaling in your robe, a mid-morning dance break, or meal-prepping with incense and a playlist, you’re being encouraged to re-enchant your day-to-day. Love, pleasure, and creativity can all thrive when you feel grounded and well-nourished. You may attract partners or collaborators who genuinely want to help you glow — don’t push them away out of pride. Venus in Sag invites you to loosen your grip on perfection and welcome a more easeful rhythm. And with Mercury no longer retrograde in your sector of health and service, it’s easier to set boundaries, ask for support, and find new systems that actually serve your peace.
But it’s the Gemini Full Moon on December 5th that tugs most deeply at your spirit. Lighting up your sector of closure, healing, and dreams, this lunation is a soul cleanse. Since the Gemini New Moon in June, you’ve been quietly shedding subconscious patterns that were never yours to carry… especially in your relationship to work, rest, and being needed. This is a powerful moment to retreat, unplug, and reflect. You’re ruled by the moon so you’ll likely feel this one viscerally. Let yourself cry, laugh, sleep, scream, or do all four in one hour. Release with grace. There’s a version of you that’s trying to emerge, and this full moon is clearing the path.
Leo Sun & Rising:
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Leo, Venus has entered your fellow Fire sign of Sagittarius, lighting up your creativity, romance, and joy sector like a sparkler on a summer's night. After a period of deep emotional excavations during Venus in Scorpio — perhaps tied to your home, family, or even inner child wounds — you’re ready to remember that love can be playful, not just profound. This transit reminds you that not every muse has to be a twin flame; sometimes the best art and affection comes from those who make you laugh. Your magnetism is magnetic (yes, we meant that twice), and your heart is craving movement, beauty, and fresh flirtations. If love has felt like a to-do list lately, Venus in Sag is here to toss that list in the bonfire and dance with you instead.
Then comes the Gemini Full Moon on the 5th, activating your community and collaboration sector. It’s asking: who’s in your corner, really? You’ve been reflecting on the difference between friends and fans, between acquaintances and soul kin. This full moon brings clarity and possibly closure to a social chapter that began around the Gemini New Moon six months ago. Whether you’re stepping into leadership, launching a new project with friends, or letting go of social obligations that feel fake, trust the shifts. As a Fixed sign, change isn’t always comfy, but this one is necessary. Celebrate the connections that feel soul-deep and peacefully release the ones that are draining.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Venus in Sagittarius lights a fire in your home, roots, and emotional foundation sector this week, Virgo, and it might stir up some beautifully chaotic feelings in the process. You’re being asked to soften, to laugh more at the messiness of life, and to stop trying to spreadsheet your healing. Whether it’s love blooming under your roof or creativity sparked through nesting, this transit is inviting you to romanticise your inner world again. After the intensity of Venus in Scorpio sharpening your thoughts and deepening conversations, now’s the time to tend to your space, physical, emotional, and energetic, with warmth and joy. Fall in love with your corner of the universe.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Gemini Full Moon on the 5th hits your career and legacy sector, marking a moment of recognition, realignment, or both. A goal you’ve been quietly working toward since June might now come to fruition, or you may realise that a certain path no longer resonates. Either way, clarity is the gift of this lunation. As a Mercury-ruled sign, you’ll appreciate the full moon’s ability to illuminate what’s real and what’s not in your professional life. Just don’t get so caught up in proving your worth that you forget you’re already worthy. This week, lead with grounded confidence, and let the results speak for themselves.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, your days are asking for devotion, not perfection. Venus, your planetary ruler, has moved into Sagittarius and is lighting up your communication sector. That means love notes, passion projects, and big ideas are flowing with ease — especially when you stop overthinking and speak straight from your heart. This is a great time to pitch your work, submit that manuscript, or flirt your way through a meaningful DM exchange. Conversations feel more abundant, playful, and less stuck in their usual spirals. You’re still integrating the lessons from Venus in Scorpio, which asked you to get serious about your worth. Now it’s time to expand romantically, creatively, and financially.
Later in the week, the Gemini Full Moon on the 5th activates your expansion zone and brings major clarity around your long-term vision. A seed you planted six months ago — maybe an online course, travel plan, spiritual practice, or even a shift in mindset — is now blooming in a way that surprises you. You’re being invited to believe in your future self, not just in theory, but through consistent rituals and courageous choices. Give yourself permission to dream again… the world hasn’t seen all your magic yet.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, if it feels like a test, you’re probably passing. This week begins with Venus exiting your sign and entering Sagittarius, activating your finance and self-worth zone for the next four weeks. You may feel a sudden shift from introspection to action, such as suddenly feeling ready to monetise your magic… or at least stop second-guessing it. Your relationship with money is transforming, and so is your sense of what you truly deserve. Opportunities to attract more (whether clients, resources, or love) are magnetised when you stay rooted in your values. Even small wins like paying off a bill or receiving an unexpected gift are proof that you’re expanding. You’ve done the inner work. Let the outer abundance meet you halfway.
On the 5th, the Gemini Full Moon lands in your intimacy and transformation sector, helping you release old attachments or debts from the past six months, both emotional and energetic. A story that’s been unfolding since June is reaching its next chapter, especially in terms of trust, sex, or shared resources. This is deep water, but you’re a Scorpio: you were made for this. Swim through it — not alone, but with someone who’s shown they can hold your hand in the dark.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, are you ready for all eyes to be on you? Venus enters your sign this week and you’re on top of your game — socially, financially, and creatively. There’s a glow up happening, not just in how you look but how you love, but how you attract abundance, and how you carry yourself through the world. This is your magnetic reset. Don’t be surprised if exes come knocking or new admirers start orbiting… you’re radiating warmth and people are taking note. Professionally, this is also a great time to pitch or relaunch something, especially if it involves personal branding. View yourself as both the muse and the mogul.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
But underneath all this shine, the Gemini Full Moon on the 5th turns your attention to your relationships. Whether romantic, platonic, or business-related, you’re seeing a dynamic more clearly now — maybe one that’s been foggy or undefined since June. You might decide to commit deeper, renegotiate terms, or lovingly let go. Either way, you’re craving real reciprocity. Are your connections mirroring your growth, or have you outgrown some dynamics you once clung to? Full moons can feel like emotional crescendos, and this one reminds you that the version of love you accept is also the version of love you believe you deserve. Choose yourself first, and watch the rest align.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, the softer you become with your inner world, the stronger your outer world gets. Venus enters your sector of solitude, healing, and closure this week, encouraging you to unplug, reset, and nourish your body and spirit. This is a cosmic reminder that the richest creativity and wealth often arise in moments of rest, not hustle. If you’ve been moving at full speed recently, Venus in Sagittarius offers permission to pause and realign your routines with your deeper values. You’re allowed to take breaks. You’re allowed to do less and still be deeply worthy. Quiet luxuries like journaling in bed, saying no without explanation, and choosing pleasure over performance are your medicine now.
As the Gemini Full Moon peaks midweek, your sector of wellness, work, and daily structure is illuminated, revealing what needs to shift in how you manage your time and energy. Maybe you’ve been doing too much for too many, or maybe you’ve been stuck in patterns that drain you more than they serve you. This lunation helps you draw clearer boundaries, especially now that Mercury is no longer retrograde. You can finally see where you’ve been overextending and where life is inviting more ease. Let go of the need to prove your worth through productivity. It’s time to reorganise your priorities so that they reflect your actual dreams… not just your obligations.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, are you finally ready to let the group chat know what you’re up to? Venus in Sagittarius is activating your sector of social networks, friendships, and visibility for the next four weeks, encouraging you to step out of hermit mode and into the mix. You may find yourself craving more authentic connections with people who reflect your values and dreams, especially the ones you’ve met online, across oceans, or through shared intellectual passions. If you’ve been holding off on launching a project, selling a digital product, or seeking support for a community-based idea, this is the green light you’ve been waiting for. Venus here brings charm, optimism, and abundance when you lead with joy and collaboration. Don’t underestimate the power of your presence; your people are watching, rooting, and ready to support.
The Gemini Full Moon on the 5th lights up your sector of creative expression, romance, and inner child healing — and it’s a powerful moment to reclaim your right to play. What have you been quietly dreaming of creating, birthing, or sharing with the world since June’s new moon? This lunation wants to remind you that you are not too weird, too different, or too far ahead… you are exactly what’s needed. Pour yourself into your poetry, your crushes, your late-night brainstorms. Even if it’s messy or unfinished or doesn’t “convert,” the process itself is sacred. Let art and flirtation become your medicine.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, it’s time to stop hiding your brilliance. Venus enters Sagittarius at the start of the week and lights up your career and legacy sector, helping you bring more magnetism, style, and abundance to your professional life. You may find yourself offered an opportunity that feels both expansive and slightly intimidating… trust that you’ve already done the inner work to be ready. People are noticing your gifts in rooms you don’t even know you’re in yet. Venus here softens your self-doubt and reminds you that grace, creativity, and intuition are your leadership superpowers. If you’ve been waiting to pitch an idea, publish something major, or relaunch your personal brand, do it now. It’s time to let your name be known.
Then on the 5th, the Gemini Full Moon peaks in your sector of home, ancestry, and emotional foundations, asking you to slow down and reflect on how much you’ve changed since June. This lunation might feel more sensitive than usual, not in a bad way, but in a way that encourages you to root deeper into what feels nourishing and real. Tears may come, memories may return, and your inner child may speak louder than usual. Let it all be data, be guidance, be sacred. It’s okay to want more safety, softness, and clarity at the same time as you reach for your goals. You’re allowed to want it all, Pisces, and with Saturn now direct in your sign for one final stretch, you’re getting closer.
This article was originally published on Refinery29 US
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT