Your Horoscope This Week: November 30 To December 6

Then on the 4th, the Gemini Full Moon peaks in your sector of home, ancestry, and emotional foundations, asking you to slow down and reflect on how much you’ve changed since June. This lunation might feel more sensitive than usual, not in a bad way, but in a way that encourages you to root deeper into what feels nourishing and real. Tears may come, memories may return, and your inner child may speak louder than usual. Let it all be data, be guidance, be sacred. It’s okay to want more safety, softness, and clarity at the same time as you reach for your goals. You’re allowed to want it all Pisces, and with Saturn now direct in your sign for one final stretch, you’re getting closer.