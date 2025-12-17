The Final New Moon Of 2025 Will Bring A Major Shake Up
In true form, the New Moon in Sagittarius on December 19th is going to be a wild roller coaster of emotions. It’s officially the last new moon of 2025 and it’s going to bring high energy and a truly uplifting lunar reset.
But just when we thought we had escaped confusing and ambiguous times brought on by a season of five planetary retrogrades, the New Moon in Sagittarius arrives and shakes up our emotions and relationships — once again. Venus in Sagittarius, Saturn in Pisces, and Neptune in Pisces aspect the New Moon, creating a mixed bag of emotions. Venus’ alignment gives us hope to enhance our love lives, while Saturn limits and Neptune heightens our fantasies — so, we may feel as though we are stuck in a situationship that's holding us back, but have faith that things will get better soon. Add in a minor frustration from Jupiter retrograde in Cancer and Uranus retrograde in Taurus, and the vibe gets both saucy and sassy.
As a result, our intuition will prove to be powerful. It’ll be easier than ever for us to comprehend matters on a spiritual level. The flip side is that we might also be paranoid or delulu in certain matters. Finding a balance between embracing our instincts and logic is pivotal to ensure we don’t go overboard in one direction over another. It’ll be challenging to remain centered, which is why grounding exercises such as connecting to the body through yoga or a walk in nature will do us good. This activity will clear our minds and remind us to remain present — no matter what the universe throws our way.
The need for change is strong, as we yearn to evolve in our love lives. The lessons Saturn imparts on us are going to rock our worlds for the better. The fog brought on by Neptune might hold us captive, but it will dissipate soon. Trusting our hearts and others unthinkingly can lead us to question what we want and whether we are making the best choices, but we’ll see that our innate divine wisdom and knowledge hold the key to our happiness. Ignoring outside noise and opinions of others helps guide us to the right space and place. Venus and the New Moon push us to roll the dice and bet on our feelings. We have to “know when to hold ‘em and when to fold ‘em.”
The following day, Mercury in Sagittarius squares the Nodes of Destiny on the Pisces and Virgo lunar axis. It’ll be hard to find the best way to move forward without drama or arguments, since we are bewildered about what the best path is. The mutable T-Square is causing our nerves to heighten. Our anxieties might reach a fever pitch as we continue to ruminate over the avenue we wish to pursue. Before getting into a headspin and over matters, take a step back and contemplate through meditation. If we are lucky, the universe will grant us both clarity and self-discovery.
In moments like this, it’s always great to reflect and take stock of our desires and progress. The Temperance tarot card (which aligns with the sun sign Sagittarius) represents this sentiment, since it focuses on how we can find our calm in turbulent times. Patience ignites the dream to come alive. Therefore, we shouldn’t make impetuous decisions. Moderation is essential to finding our deepest feelings, motives, and passions. Even though we are caught in the middle of the storm, we can navigate it. The only way out is through — we won’t realize it immediately, but we are in the driver's seat. Let your senses and heart be the map that you listen to.
