The Final New Moon Of 2025 Will Bring A Major Shake Up

The need for change is strong, as we yearn to evolve in our love lives. The lessons Saturn imparts on us are going to rock our worlds for the better. The fog brought on by Neptune might hold us captive, but it will dissipate soon. Trusting our hearts and others unthinkingly can lead us to question what we want and whether we are making the best choices, but we’ll see that our innate divine wisdom and knowledge hold the key to our happiness. Ignoring outside noise and opinions of others helps guide us to the right space and place. Venus and the New Moon push us to roll the dice and bet on our feelings. We have to “know when to hold ‘em and when to fold ‘em.”