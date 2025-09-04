Uranus Retrograde In Gemini & Taurus Is Here — & It’s Time For You To Be Intentional
There is nothing more worrisome to astrology lovers than retrogrades. Good, bad, or in between, this time can be frustrating due to the slowdown of planets. Even when a retrograde isn't awful, it brings havoc our way because we want to move fast and can’t seem to chill out. This summer rounds out with one more celestial moonwalk, which promises to shake up our lives — but in a fun and exciting way.
Here is the tea: Rebellious Uranus starts its retrograde journey on September 6th in the sign of Gemini and then returns to Taurus on November 7th. During this backspin, we can expect unpredictable changes, most of which will transform our lives for the better — and forever. Our minds are receiving cosmic downloads now, so pay attention to what the stars are communicating. Novel spiritual beliefs are pushing you to release the need for materialism. However, your wallet will be tested, as there are some items you can’t resist buying. Be careful with your purchases during the months ahead, and only consider items that will be worth the temptation. You are not shy about letting others know how you feel during this time. Asserting ourselves and using our voices are key, but make sure you know all the tea and details regarding the situations and people you’re talking about. This will allow you to assert yourself from a place of power. Giving back to your community, locally and globally, will help you become the visionary you were born to be. The world needs more people like you to lead by example.
Let’s break down both phases of the retrograde. Uranus begins its backward journey on September 6th and it lasts until February 3rd, 2026. Uranus will be moving in reverse in the air sign Gemini until November 9th, when it re-enters Taurus. Uranus retrograde in Gemini allows us to reassert and discuss innovation and dynamics from the summer that began on July 7th. How we relate to the world has changed, steadily increasing the ways we communicate and receive information (hello, AI!). Now, we are protesting the overuse of technology in our society because it’s negatively affecting the environment, workforce, privacy, information integrity, social equity, and more. Finding ways to ethically and responsibly use AI will be challenging, but starting conversations about it during Uranus’s regression in Gemini is worth it. We may not have the answers, but we should be addressing these concerns and issues. If we use this time wisely, it will prove to be a wonderful opportunity to augment and regulate the use of AI.
On November 7th, Uranus heads back into Taurus. For the past seven years, we’ve been dealing with Uranus in the sign of the bull, which hasn’t been easy. Here’s why: Taurus and Uranus aren’t fond of change. This combination is complex because transformation becomes stagnated and slow. During the current retrograde, we’ll be taken back to the events of the late spring of 2025, especially the intense downturn of the food industry and the economy. The silver lining is that we can remedy these misfortunes because this time, we know better and won’t make the same mistakes. Even though we can be stubborn, this retrograde pushes us to be more flexible, which yields positive outcomes with events and emotions.
The key theme of this retrograde is to learn from the past: Looking back can guide our path forward. Consider handling matters differently. Speak your mind, but don’t force your opinions onto others. Give people time to think about what you have to say. After they digest the information, they might change their stance. You should allow others to form their views and verdicts based on the information presented. The one thing we do not want to do is to push too hard when Uranus is retrograding in Gemini or Taurus, because people will begin to play devil’s advocate to be controversial or relevant. It’ll be their way of rebelling because disruption is what Uranus retrograde craves.
