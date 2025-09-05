Uranus Retrograde In Gemini & Taurus Is Here — & It’s Time For You To Be Intentional

Here is the tea: Rebellious Uranus starts its retrograde journey on September 6th in the sign of Gemini and then returns to Taurus on November 7th. During this backspin, we can expect unpredictable changes, most of which will transform our lives for the better — and forever. Our minds are receiving cosmic downloads now, so pay attention to what the stars are communicating. Novel spiritual beliefs are pushing you to release the need for materialism. However, your wallet will be tested, as there are some items you can’t resist buying. Be careful with your purchases during the months ahead, and only consider items that will be worth the temptation. You are not shy about letting others know how you feel during this time. Asserting ourselves and using our voices are key, but make sure you know all the tea and details regarding the situations and people you’re talking about. This will allow you to assert yourself from a place of power. Giving back to your community, locally and globally, will help you become the visionary you were born to be. The world needs more people like you to lead by example.