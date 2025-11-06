The Final Mercury Retrograde Of 2025 Is Going To Be Tough
PSA: The final Mercury retrograde of 2025 is the messiest. The optical illusion, which is caused by Mercury’s slow motion, causes disruption and disorder to earthlings. The disruptive transit affects us so much that it’s become impossible to ignore and part of our modern lexicon. This month, we’ll be drowning in the theatrics — make sure your life preserver is fastened.
At the same time, four other planets are moonwalking in the cosmos: Jupiter (which turns retrograde on November 11), Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. Prep for emo interactions with people we’ve long forgotten or resentments to come out into the open. We will not be able to get a hold of our words, resulting in us saying potentially offensive statements that we’ll regret. So, don’t drunk dial, email, text, DM, or lurk your ex’s social media after a few cocktails with friends from November 9 to 29, expecting them to be empathetic or vice versa.
Before November 9, the pre-retrograde began on October 21 in Sagittarius. Look at the dates from October 21 to November 9 to determine the story that will consume the most energy during the retrograde. This is the first time we trace over the degrees. We dive into the retrograde backtracking on these degrees. When the retrograde is over, we move forward and deal with the same degrees one last time from November 29 to December 16, when the planet moves back to the place and sign it was in on October 21. This third moment is referred to as “retroshade” because we are making final decisions based on the discoveries and observations made in the past weeks. Now that Mercury is direct, we can assess matters with a keen eye.
Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius can make us more erratic and demanding. Basically, we’ll have no chill. We may become highly reactive and less reasonable, resulting in irrational exchanges with others. When Mercury backs up into Scorpio, it'll allow us to understand relationships and our feelings after several hours or days of introspection. Our spy senses are overactive, leading to paranoia. The key to calm is to not crash over a tidbit of gossip. Handle it like a boss and discuss it openly with a heavy heart.
Mercury’s backpedal starts with a conjunction to Mars in Sagittarius on November 12, setting the stage for an argument due to a confrontation over a misunderstanding. Mercury retrograde links up with Pluto in Aquarius on November 17, piling onto the issues from the 12th, a few days later. Matters can reach a fever pitch on the 17th, so tread lightly and don't let conversations get too out of control. Mercury moves back into Scorpio on November 19, but moments after, Uranus retrograde in Taurus and Neptune retrograde in Pisces reveal secrets. The Sun forms a conjunction to Mercury retrograde on the 20th, a few hours before the New Moon. Saturn retrograde in Pisces and Jupiter retrograde in Cancer try to add structure to the vibe on November 22. However, we will break boundaries on the 24th when Venus and Mercury retrograde in Scorpio come together, forcing us to deal with situations and people from the old days.
Yes, this Mercury retrograde is going to be tough. The best way to thrive is not to gaslight ourselves. Acknowledging our feelings and not compromising our needs could create conflict with those not ready to hear them. We shouldn't hold back our sentiments to avoid drama and to make others happy. Speaking our truth and being as direct as possible during Mercury retrograde is vital. We must clarify and simplify words several times to get our points across. IKYK miscommunications are rampant, so checking messages before sending for typos is essential. There could also be travel issues, so allotting ourselves an extra half hour to get to a destination helps lessen anxiety and stress.
This Mercurial moonwalk is going to fuel our tempers and emotions. All of the watery planets are making us long for the past. Just because the moment has slipped away doesn't mean the merit is gone. The universe is giving us another chance to mend fences, heal our hearts, and look back and right our wrongs or attempt to make good on former promises. The Mercurial reckoning is here — are you ready?
