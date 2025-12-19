Capricorn Season Will Tap Into Your Quiet & Calm Energy
Rejoice! The last days of 2025 bring the onset of Capricorn season. On December 21st, the sun officially enters Capricorn and it'll be a potent moment of contemplation, meditation, deliberation, and aspiration. The reason is that we are entering the coldest time of the year, as the Winter Solstice marks the beginning of a new season on the same day the sun enters Capricorn. The start of Yule connects us with friends and families to celebrate the past year and look forward to the future. At this juncture, we can start manifesting our dreams by expressing our heartfelt intentions, which catapult us into the place and space we wish to be.
Since Capricorn energy is associated with working hard to make our desires come to fruition, we often put our best foot forward to seize the day at the office. Usually, we become rigid in our efforts to become the next CEO, get the promotion we deserve, or elevate our status. Capricorn energy climbs the corporate ladder with ease, skipping steps or resorting to manipulative tactics to win. Success is due to our tenacity in evolving and our desire for accolades. The goal of the month is to take charge and be a boss. Working hard is a must, but so too is playing hard.
With Capricorn season coinciding with a new year, we have hope and the incentive to start anew, recognizing that we can refine structure to improve situations and relationships. As a result of this thinking, we begin to discuss the concept of time and how much we can accomplish in the weeks ahead to leave a lasting legacy over the twelve months. It's not that the vibe makes us competitive per se, it's that we want to prove our power to the world to gain accolades and respect from those we care about. Building an empire and committing to projects that speak to our spirit define our lives — so grab your inner sea goat by the horns!
Capricorn is one of the most sensitive signs of the zodiac. They are the watery part of the Earth because they reside in both the ocean and on land. The sea goat has a very tender heart and will go to bat for anyone in their inner circle. They have an austere reputation due to their no-nonsense and mature attitude. Capricorn energy can be highly intuitive because it helps us align more closely with our gut feelings. In the weeks ahead, we will be able to trust our opinions and instincts, knowing that we are choosing the right path for ourselves, even when we are torn between options. After a moment of reflection, we will be able to find guidance within.
This year, Capricorn season brings us face-to-face with our last chance to learn from Saturn in Pisces. The karmic planet is going to be changing signs during Aquarius season, which is coming up, so we need to wrap up the story that we've been perpetuating over the past three years. Being that Saturn is the planetary ruler of Capricorn, it's for us to see how we’ve grown since March 2023. When Saturn leaves Pisces for the next 27 years on February 13th, 2026, it will bring a major vibe shift. Consider how we can cultivate our spirituality, establish firmer boundaries with others, and commit to what we genuinely love.
The overall energy is quieter than in previous years, allowing us to heal and relax. Finding peace and solace in our hearts and lives will allow us to find serenity. It would be great to have a calm entrance into the new year, so we can take the proper steps to propel our passions forward.
Important Dates for Capricorn Season:
December 21st: Sun enters Capricorn, making us more practical and rational.
December 24th: Venus moves into Capricorn, urging us to work hard for love and money.
January 1st: Mercury glides into Capricorn, helping us be clear and strategic in communication.
January 3rd: The Super Full Moon in Cancer heightens our feelings and offers security.
January 17th: Venus flirts into Aquarius, giving us the ability to discuss our emotions.
January 18th: The New Moon in Capricorn pushes us to create our visions into reality.
January 19th: The sun slides into Aquarius, allowing us to embrace our intellectualism.
