Experts Say Your Gut Instinct Is Real, Stop Second Guessing It

Yatna Ladwa, 38, who works in healthcare and lives in London, always takes note when her usual instinct of being friendly doesn’t kick in — it’s a sign something is unsettling her, even if she can’t put her finger on why. “I’m a friendly person who will say ‘hi’ if you say ‘hi’,” she says. But when she repeatedly spotted a man staring at her in the gym, her instinct told her to avoid him. “One day I was getting off the train and I spotted him standing at the exit. I kept my gaze down and walked faster. Then I heard someone shouting behind me and it was him. I walked faster to my car — my gut told me to keep walking.” She drove away on edge and fearful, but the interaction left her creeped out and wary of seeing him again at the gym.